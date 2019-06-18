Gold poised for breakout as central banks depress yields

We don’t see any real reason for the bond market rally to falter tomorrow or at any time soon, meaning US and other developed economies’ yields should remain depressed. If so, this could be good news for stocks as well as lower-yielding assets such as gold and silver, despite precious metals being traditional haven assets.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2019 11:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today was meant to be a quiet day in the markets ahead of the Fed’s much anticipated policy decision tomorrow. But we were spoilt. There were some noticeably sharp moves in FX, stocks and commodities markets thanks to some unexpected headlines. First it was the ECB President Mario Draghi who amazed stock market investors in Europe by delivering a surprisingly dovish message this morning, sending the DAX surging higher. That rally was about to run out of juice but Trump came to the  recuse when he tweeted that he had a “very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China.” The US President said the two leaders “will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan,” adding that their respective teams will begin talks prior to that meeting. Finally, there was a report from Bloomberg which said the White House had explored demoting the Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. However, while that review took place in February and White House advisor Larry Kudlow confirmed the government was not taking any action to change the Fed’s leadership, the timing of this leak was interesting nonetheless with some commentators reckoning that it could have been a deliberate attempt to influence Powell’s decision to push for a cut at the conclusion of this FOMC meeting tomorrow. But we certainly don’t think the Fed will cut, although it is very likely to prepare the markets for a July trim. Consequently, we don’t see any real reason for the bond market rally to falter tomorrow or at any time soon, meaning US and other developed economies’ yields should remain depressed. If so, this could be good news for stocks as well as lower-yielding assets such as gold and silver, despite precious metals being traditional haven assets. Consequently, gold could break above last year’s high at $1365/6.

Source: Trading View and City Index

Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
10 Best Forex Pairs To Trade in 2024
October 31, 2024 09:14 AM
EURUSD Forecast: Retesting Key levels below 1.07
June 14, 2024 12:46 PM
USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
June 14, 2024 04:42 AM
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
June 14, 2024 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
June 13, 2024 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
June 13, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 13, 2024 10:30 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 12, 2024 05:37 AM
      Gold_bar
      Gold Wrap, Silver Lining: June 11, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 11, 2024 04:15 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 7, 2024 01:12 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.