Gold Intraday Outlook Early Signs of a Change in Market Sentiment

Last week, we might have seen a change in market sentiment, with U.S. indices up and gold down...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2020 9:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday Outlook Apr 20: Signs of Change in Sentiment

The correlation between gold price and the U.S. equity markets had seemed to be positive recently, but this appears to have changed last week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended up 6.1% for the whole week on Friday, Dow Jones gained 2.2% and S&P rose 3.0%. Meanwhile, spot gold fell 0.8% week-on-week.

With a smaller-than-expected decline in China's March industrial production and U.S. jobless claims number retreating, the latest data might suggesting that the coronavirus impacts have peaked. It is worth noticing that the tech-heavy Nasdaq has outperformed the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, which might point out that investors are buying high beta stocks amid improving market sentiment. It is still early to decide whether this would mark a turning point for gold, the intraday outlook for the precious metal does not look decent.


From a technical point of view, spot gold is under pressure as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has formed a double-top pattern, with the neck line broken, and is now trading within a bearish channel. The level at $1,691 may be considered as the nearest intraday resistance, and the first and second support are likely to be located at $1,672 and $1,663 respectively.

Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital


For the longer term, it is worth noting that a bearish shooting star may have formed last week on the weekly chart, while the relative strength index keeps showing a bearish divergence. If it is a turning point for gold, we should see a follow-through bearish candlestick this week.  

Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.