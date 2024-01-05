Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data

Revisions to past NFP data takes shine off headline beat, sending metals higher as the dollar retreats. Gold technical analysis: $2030ish support holds for now, eyes turn to $2075/80 resistance area...

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Saturday 1:45 AM
gold_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold analysis: Revisions to past NFP data takes shine off headline beat
  • Gold technical analysis: $2030ish support holds, eyes turn to $2075/80 resistance area

Gold video analysis

 

 

 

Gold managed to come sharply off its lows to turn flat at the time of writing. The dollar initially rallied but then sold off as traders reacted to a mixed US jobs report. Is this the start of a new uptrend for gold? We will certainly need to see more price action, but the early signs suggest that the dollar selling may have resumed now that the week’s main data highlight is out of the way. Let’s see whether the ISM services PMI will deliver a surprise later and accelerate the dollar selling.

 

So why did the dollar react negatively to the jobs report?

 

Prior to the release of the December non-farm jobs report, the dollar had been pushing higher as traders trimmed their bets of a March Fed rate cut. Employment indicators released earlier this week were mostly positive, suggesting that today’s jobs report could surprise to the upside.

 

Well, as it turned out, the NFP report did surprise to the upside, causing the dollar to extend its gains in the immediate aftermath of the report.

 

BUT investors soon realised that there were a net 71,000 downward revision in the prior two months of data. If you consider these revisions, then today’s job report is not quite as big a beat as it looks on the headline front. Still, wages remain strong, and this is something that may discourage the Fed from cutting rates sooner rather than later.

All told, it was a mixed report, and given this week’s bidding of the dollar, I wouldn’t be surprised now to see the greenback fall back lower as the report was overall not too strong as it appeared at first glance.

 

NFP prints 216K vs. 170K expected

 

The headline non-farm payrolls report was much stronger compared to expectations. But NFP data for October and November were revised lower by 45K and 26K, respectively. Average Hourly Earnings came in stronger on a month-over-month basis at +0.4% vs +0.3% expected. The YoY rate was 4.1% compared to 3.9% expected.

 

Overall, this was still a strong report. We had indications from pre-NFP leading indicators that today’s report may beat and so it has proven. But those big revisions have taken some shine off an otherwise solid report. The focus will turn to ISM services PMI data later and CPI next week. The ISM services PMI expected to come in roughly unchanged from the previous months 52.7 print.

NFP reaction

Gold analysis: technical levels to watch

 

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

Gold is finding support right where you would have expected circa 2030ish, a level which had acted as both support and resistance in the past. If it manages to close today’s session higher, then this could pave the way for further technical buying in the days ahead. Key resistance is seen around $2075 to $2080ish, where the metal had formed major highs in recent years. Above that zone there is nothing significant seen until the December’s peak of $2146. On the downside, the next big level below support near $2030ish is at $2000.

 

 

-- Content created by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Metals NFP

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
Today 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Today 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
Today 03:01 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:04 AM
Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
Yesterday 06:55 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, Gold
By:
James Stanley
December 19, 2023 07:24 PM
    united_states_05
    TLT ETF, Gold: Long bond bulls face first real test with directional risks for yields evenly balanced
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 19, 2023 05:47 AM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      Fed Meeting Recap: FOMC Sends Doves (And Gold) Flying
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 13, 2023 08:10 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        Dollar analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/USD and Gold among FOMC trades to watch
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 13, 2023 03:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.