Global stocks rally as US Sino trade talks commence

Stocks across Europe charged higher on Monday, shaking off last weeks’ risk off tone. As US – Sino trade talks begin in Beijing we are once again seeing the markets adopt an all too familiar optimistic stance regarding the US – Sino trade developments.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 11, 2019 9:10 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Stocks across Europe charged higher on Monday, shaking off last weeks’ risk off tone. As US – Sino trade talks begin in Beijing we are once again seeing the markets adopt an all too familiar optimistic stance regarding the US – Sino trade developments. The world’s two largest economies have around three weeks to cover some serious ground before US trade tariffs increase from 10% to 25%. 

The reality is that we are unlikely to see any big moves towards a deal this week. With little solid evidence of progress, markets are pinning their hopes on the trade truce deadline of March 1st being extended. At these levels the market is not pricing in the hike in tariffs and the damaging consequences on the Chinese and global economy. 

Risk-on dampens demand for gold
As risk on dominated and the dollar extended gains for an eighth straight session, gold headed for its first drop in three sessions. The precious metal is down $9 dollars from the session high as it retests $1310. Gold traders will also be keeping a close eye on developments in Beijing. Headlines suggesting the two sides are moving closer to a deal could see gold fall back below $1300.

The FTSE snapped a three-day losing streak, supported by US-Sino trade optimism, a stronger start on Wall Street and a sharply weaker pound. 

Pound skids lower as UK economic growth cools
The pound dropped lower following the release of some sluggish GDP data. On learning that the UK economy grew just 0.3% quarter on quarter at the end of last year, the pound dived, breaking through resistance at $1.29. On an annual basis growth was at just 1.4%, its slowest pace of expansion since 2012. 

Economic growth slowed as businesses cut investment for a fourth straight month, the longest running decline since the financial crisis. The obvious issue here is Brexit. With just 46 days to go until the UK leaves the EU and no deal agreed, its completely logical that businesses are cutting investment. But it’s not just Brexit, we are also seeing here the effects of the global economic slowdown on the UK economy. 

Unfortunately, as pointed as by the BoE in its quarterly inflation report, the situation is expected to get worse before it gets better. The central bank forecast growth of just 1.3% in 2019 and that’s on the condition of an orderly Brexit.

Tomorrow Theresa May will make a speech to Parliament over Brexit ensuring pound volatility is here to stay for another session.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.