Equity Brief G20 Trade Truce Gains Fade to Start HolidayShortened Week

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 2, 2019 2:37 AM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Equity Brief: G20 Trade Truce Gains Fade to Start Holiday-Shortened Week

Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

Headlines

  • US indices faded throughout the day as the glow of the G20 trade war “truce” faded. See why the S&P 500’s all-time high could be short-lived.
  • Nine of eleven major sectors closed higher on the day, led by Technology’s (XLK) 1.6% gain. Utilities (XLU) were the weakest sector, shedding a quarter of a percent today.
  • Oil (WTI) hit a five-week high above $60 on news of a nine-month extension to output cuts before fading to close near $59, up just 1% on the day.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Semiconductor stocks rallied as the US relaxed restrictions on Chinese phone maker Huawei: AMAT +1.7%, QRVO +6%, QCOM +1.9%, AVGO +4.3%
    • Boeing (BA) dumped another 7.5% as the stock continues to struggle following the grounding of its 737 Max jets.
    • Coca-Cola (KO) tacked on 1.3% after an arbitration court ruled the company could sell energy drinks without violating a contract with Monster Beverage.


Related tags: Shares market Indices

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
Yesterday 11:22 PM
CNH, JPY, AUD reversal suggests short-term squeeze risk
Yesterday 11:05 PM
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Yesterday 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Yesterday 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Yesterday 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Yesterday 12:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:42 PM
    Research
    Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 08:49 AM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 16, 2023 12:43 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 15, 2023 12:46 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.