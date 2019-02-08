Dow creaks as skies darken

Trade talks look dicier as the global economy stalls.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 8, 2019 9:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Trade talks look dicier as the global economy stalls.

Et tu BoE

The short version of the near-term global stock outlook is that there are key regions where macroeconomic signals are persistent, but many other key drivers of sentiment are ambivalent. If anything, central bank guidance became more accommodative this week after the Bank of England went beyond Brexit uncertainty to note that tighter global financial conditions and negative trade conditions “contributed to a faster deceleration in activity”. It joins a Fed that was pressured into patience by winter volatility and a BoJ fast running out of levers as minimal price growth of recent years evaporates.

Any talks welcome

Yet the flimsiness of one of the more constant upsides since the start of the year also now appears to have been remembered. A drip feed of promising commentary from Washington and Beijing opened a window for a market-friendly outcome in substantive negotiations next week. But the White House’s announcement that talks at the highest level were unlikely before 1st March undercut those chances. Still, seniority of talks has graduated predictably, and timing was always tight. As such, Friday’s news isn't a major surprise and investors should still take well to any success of lower level talks by March.

‘Darkening skies’

The half-way house is an uncomfortable one nonetheless and indecisive market behaviour is evident on Friday as it’s been for much of the week. The convergence of “darkening skies” (per the World Bank) and worsening chart indicators is consequently coming into sharper focus. The line of least resistance could still be a resumed outperformance of U.S. indices, backed by still-impressive economic prints. Yet price charts aren’t offering much that’s definitive yet. With U.S.-China negotiations the top variable and likely to evolve over months, not weeks, investors are unlikely to have a better handle on whether ‘risk’ is ‘on’ or ‘off’ next week than in this.

Thoughts on Dow future’s technical chart

On a technical basis, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, like counterparts, is running into challenges after January’s confident upswing. Most proximate, a confluence of corroborated support, the 200-day moving average and the principal Fibonacci interval, 61.8%, referencing the early October-Boxing Day swoon. (Fib: 24857; 200-DMA: 25000, horizontal: 24898). Dow futures broke above the complex at the start of the week, before culminating with an (imperfect) ‘evening star’ pattern (no gap). The reversal flavour is clear enough. Buyers should now be on tenterhooks that the complex  could soon give way. If so, it would break below a triangular structure at its apex with some force. Kickbacks within 24200-24080 over the last few months could subsequently come into play. But support has been most credibly observed only as far down 23283. Momentum oscillators also favour a downturn in finer trend. (The chart below uses the Stochastic Momentum Index). Dow could escape lower levels by exceeding its 25350 3-month high from Wednesday, and soon; a tough ask.

Related tags: Shares market Fed US Carney China Europe ECB BOE Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.