China in focus as economy slows further

China PMI index for manufacturing fell to 50.1 in April, lower than initially expected. Non-manufacturing PMI was 54.3 which also missed analysts’ projections.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 30, 2019 4:35 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
China PMI index for manufacturing fell to 50.1 in April, lower than initially expected. Non-manufacturing PMI was 54.3 which also missed analysts’ projections.

The numbers are more startling given that the Chinese government had initiated some stimulus measures for the economy. Anything below 50 points to a contraction, indicating China’s economy is still losing momentum.

Despite the poor numbers the Shanghai Composite Index closed marginally up on the day although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost some ground.

China trade deal on the horizon?

China’s trade talks with the US resume in Beijing. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin seemed upbeat about progress over the weekend, making it sound as if the two sides are trying to resolve a handful of sticking points. There is still scope for a no deal result if these issues are not resolved soon.

Standard Chartered leads FTSE up

FTSE opened up this morning, powered by Standard Chartered, Ocada and Morrison’s. Standard Chartered turned in decent first quarter results – a 10% increase in pre-tax profits but a 2.8% decline in operating income to $3.8 billion. TB income was up 5% thanks to strong performance of cash management and income derived from the AME region.

Standard Chartered has booked a provision of $1.1 billion to settle disputes over sanctions busting in both the UK and US, with most of this already allocated in 2018.
Related tags: UK 100 China

Latest market news

View more
VIX shorts rose to 6-month high ahead of Trump tariffs: COT report
Today 03:12 AM
USD Surges as Trump’s Tariffs Bite—EUR, CNH Slide, CAD Slumps to New Lows
Today 01:23 AM
Wall Street gaps lower, ASX under pressure following Trump’s tariffs
Today 12:15 AM
USD/JPY Outlook: Risk Aversion Rises, Yen Gains as Trade War Erupts
Yesterday 10:32 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Make or break for AUD, CNH around key levels
Yesterday 10:24 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.