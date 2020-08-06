China A50 Index Short Term Supported by a Rising Trend Line

China A50 Index posted a pullback after soaring around 35% from the low of March to the high of July at 16465. Then, Index has started to rebound since July 27. What shall we arrange the trade set up in August?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2020 8:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China A50 Index (Short Term): Supported by a Rising Trend Line

China A50 Index posted a pullback after soaring around 35% from the low of March to the high of July at 16465. Then, Index has started to rebound since July 27. What shall we arrange the trade set up in August?

In this week, Caixin China manufacturing PMI rose to 52.8 in July (vs 51.1 expected) from 51.2 in June, while services PMI dropped to 54.1 (vs 58.0 expected) from 58.4. For the PMI data, although services PMI unexpectedly dropped, both PMI data is still above the expansion level of 50.

More important economic data will come next week. Investors should focus on the CPI (+2.6% on year expected), PPI (-2.5% on year expected), industrial production (+5.1% on year expected) and retail sales (+0.1% on year expected).

From a technical point view, China A50 Index remains supported by a rising trend line and 50-day moving average on a daily chart.

Currently, the index prices has confirmed a bullish breakout of falling wedge pattern, indicating the resumption of previous up trend.

Bullish readers could set the support level at 14670 (the high of January), while the resistance levels would be located at 16465 (the previous high) and 16935 (127.2% fibonacci expansion).



Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
Related tags: China A50 Indices PMI

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China A50 articles

asia_04
Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
By:
David Scutt
June 5, 2024 03:54 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
      china_07
      Hang Seng, China A50: IMF gets bullish as just as Chinese stocks roll over
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 29, 2024 06:03 AM
        china_02
        China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 18, 2024 07:04 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.