Can Optimism Over Trade Tensions and Fed Cuts Send Dax Through 12000

Hopes of a quick resolution to the US – Mexico trade spat and the prospect of a lower for longer interest rate environment saw sentiment lift. The trade sensitive Dax jumped over 1.5%.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 4, 2019 9:13 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European markets rebounded on Tuesday as risk appetite improved, extending their gains as Wall Street opened on the front foot. Hopes of a quick resolution to the US – Mexico trade spat and the prospect of a lower for longer interest rate environment saw sentiment lift. The trade sensitive Dax jumped over 1.5%.

Mexico US progress
Mexico’s President announcing that talks with the US over immigration and trade were going well was the first bit of good news that markets have had for a while. With an agreement expected between the two nations by the June 10th deadline sentiment lifted boosting investor appetite for those riskier assets which had been dumped across May. However, this doesn’t change the more deeply concerning issue with China. Until there is an improvement on the US – Sino trade front we view this rally with caution and as more of a sell the peaks than buy the dips play.

Dollar pares gains as Fed Powell omits “patient stance”
Also helping the case for equities was the prospect of a rate cut by the Fed. Weaker manufacturing data and dovish comments by the Fed’s James Bullard in the previous session had investors expecting an interest rate cut as the next move by the Fed. Fed Jerome Powell’s omittance of the phrase “patience stance” has investors second guessing a rate cut is around the corner. Following his comments, global equities took a step higher.

A more dovish ECB to come?
The Dax moved higher despite disappointing eurozone data. Inflation dipped to a lacklustre 1.2%, down from 1.7% and below the 1.3% forecast. Weak inflation and stagnating economic growth could inspire a more dovish tone from Draghi on Thursday. Whilst weak data can hit sentiment in general, a weaker euro could actually prove beneficial for the Dax given the large number of exporters on the index.

Dax levels to watch:

The Dax is rebounding for a second straight session as it looks to test resistance at 12000. A close above this level would be key for a bullish trend to continue. A convincing move through 12000 could open the doors to 12093 prior to 12125. On the downside support can be seen in the region of 11821 before 11710.

Related tags: Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
ASX 200, AUD/JPY bouncing back with improved risk appetite
Today 12:44 AM
Fanatics is reportedly projecting about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, excluding trading card rights, ahead of a potential IPO.
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
DAX, FTSE China A50 analysis: Stocks plunge as rate cut bets trimmed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 17, 2024 12:25 PM
    Research
    DAX outlook remains positive amid ECB rate cut expectations
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 10, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      DAX outlook: Stocks in cautious mode ahead of FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 1, 2023 12:19 PM
        germany_01
        DAX outlook: Stocks rebound ahead of busy week but can recovery hold?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 24, 2023 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.