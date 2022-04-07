Bitcoin dives as Bitcoin 2022 kicks off

Overnight, North America's largest bitcoin conference, Bitcoin 2022, kicked off in Miami, nine days after Bitcoin tagged fresh year to date highs for 2022.

April 7, 2022 4:50 PM

Overnight, North America's largest bitcoin conference, Bitcoin 2022, kicked off in Miami just nine days after Bitcoin tagged fresh year to date highs for 2022.

Despite the high degree of crypto hype and fanfare that the event will generate in the coming days, the event's opening day coincided with Bitcoin experiencing its largest one day fall in a month, closing over 5% lower near $43,200.

As we frequently note, Bitcoin is a risk asset, tightly linked to the performance of U.S. equities and, in particular, the Nasdaq. The link between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq link is cryptocurrencies provide access to digital technology, and some high-profile stocks on the Nasdaq hold a good chunk of Bitcoin on their balance sheet.

Additionally, Bitcoin and Nasdaq have benefitted from an extended period of ultra-easy monetary policy and excessive liquidity. Both of which are set to be reduced rapidly as central banks move aggressively to tame inflation.

The minutes from the March FOMC meeting released overnight indicate that one or more 50bp hikes "could be appropriate" as part of 225bp of rate hikes priced into the interest rate market before year-end. Both Bitcoin and the Nasdaq slumped.

Turning to the charts, in an article on Bitcoin last week, here we noted the importance of the 200 day moving at $48,300 for the future direction of Bitcoin. As it turned out, Bitcoin tagged the 200-day moving average before reversing lower.

After losing critical support at $45,000 overnight, it has left the rally to the $48,235 high with a distinctly corrective appearance and the expectation that a test of range lows at $36/33k will be forthcoming.

Bitcoin Daily Chart 7th of April 2022

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of April 7, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Bitcoin USD BTC/USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Approaches the Critical 90,000 Support Zone
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 12, 2025 05:40 PM
    Bitcoin Update: Buyers Struggle to Break Key Resistance at $106k
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 21, 2025 05:49 PM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 13, 2025 10:07 PM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Bitcoin in 2024: The Cryptocurrency Reaches $100k for the First Time
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 2, 2025 01:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.