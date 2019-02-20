Banks and Miners Lead FTSE Higher

The FTSE charged higher on Wednesday, led by the banks and miners and helped with a dose of improved confidence from US – Sino talk progress.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 20, 2019 11:01 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE charged higher on Wednesday, led by the banks and miners and helped with a dose of improved confidence from US – Sino talk progress. The FTSE rallied 0.5% across the session heading into the close comfortably above 7200 despite supermarkets taking a hit.

Sainsbury’s dived to the bottom of FTSE shedding 16% as the Sainsbury Asda merger was thrown into serious doubt. Britain’s competition watchdog raised concerns over the tie up between the UK’s second and third largest supermarkets, including reduced quality and choice for customers, in addition to higher prices. There were always doubts as to whether this one would make it past the CMA. The analysis by the CMA suggests this deal has been knocked on the head and the shares have dropped accordingly.

Lloyds impresses
Lloyds was at the other end of the scale as it shrugged off fears over Brexit. Investors cheered a £4 billion payout to shareholders, despite smaller than expected annual profits. The UK bank reported a 24% rise in profits in 2018 to £4.4 billion, below the £4.6 billion forecast. The dividend was lifted by 5%. 
Shares in Lloyds rallied 5% to 61.3p, a level last seen in September 2018. Investors were happy to jump onto Lloyds’ optimistic tone even when other banks have been warning over the near-term outlook and Brexit.

Miners trace metal prices higher
Miners put in a strong performance as they traced base metal prices higher. As optimism continues to build over progress in US – Sino trade talks, metal prices are finding themselves well supported. Anything that supports China, the world’s largest consumer of metals, economy will support metal prices. 
More generally optimism that the US and China were making headway in a second week of trade talks helped lift sentiment. The March 1st trade truce deadline is starting to look more fluid which is taking some of the pressure off. Whilst we know the talks are complex, both sides appear to be keen to get some form of deal hashed out sooner rather than later.

Investors look ahead to Fed minutes
The pound was neutral versus the dollar as investors digested party deflectors to the Independent Group and looked ahead to the release of the Fed’s minutes from the January meeting. The minutes are unlikely to be supportive of the dollar. Investors will be watching closely for further clues for the Fed’s abrupt change of direction for monetary policy. Let’s not forget that in December the Fed hikes rates for a fourth time and indicated further rate rises across 2019. Just six weeks later and the Fed was pressing pause on the hike button. 

Related tags: Lloyds UK 100 Forex

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Lloyds articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    February 22, 2023 02:59 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Lloyds 2022 earnings preview: Where next for the LLOY share price?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      February 20, 2023 09:18 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Lloyds share price hits 7-week high on rosier outlook
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 27, 2022 08:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.