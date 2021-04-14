Bank of America trades at multi year highs ahead of Q1 earnings

BAC is due to release earnings 15th April. Expectations are for EPS $0.66 on revenue $22.13 billion. Revenue will be in focus after a miss in Q4.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 14, 2021 8:44 PM
High rise buildings
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
 

Bank Of America is due to report Q1 earnings on 15th April before the market open.

The earnings come after upbeat numbers from JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Wells Fargo today.

Revenue will be particularly in focus after Bank of America missed revenue forecasts in Q4 results.

Whilst earnings in Q1 are expected to beat estimates, revenue could still struggle owing to continued weakness in its core business.

Strength in the global markets business failed to offset weaker consumer spending & interest rate headwinds in 2020 and that trend is expected to continue in Q1 2021. However, the outlook is expected to improve.

EPS of $0.66 is expected on revenue of $22.13 billion.  

Learn more about trading stocks


Related tags: Bank Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.