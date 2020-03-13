Another Dead Cat Bounce On FTSE

After stocks experienced the worst sell of since Black Monday over 3 decades ago, there is a sense that the market has more than priced in the negative impact that coronavirus headwinds could bring. Let’s not forget that China has recorded the lowest level of infections with just 8 new confirmed cases. This proves that with containment measures such as lock down, strict quarantine and travel restriction it is possible for a country to rebound and relatively quickly. China has sent a specialist team to Italy to help get control over the outbreak. There is light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, which in Europe and US we are just entering.

FTSE levels to watch

However, the chart is not quite so convincing. Any stronger starts that we have seen this week have not been sustained into the afternoons so there is plenty of caution on trading floors this morning.

The FTSE is up 2% after initial opening volatility at 5345. The 4-hour chart shows a bearish chart. However, strong support can be seen at 5202/7 (low from today and yesterday) This level was also a solid support in May and June 2012 . This is an important level to note. Further support is seen at 5070 (low Nov’11)

Resistance can be seen at 5663, today’s high and 5815 (Monday’s high).



