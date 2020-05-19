﻿

A50 Index Focus on the Declining Trend Line

The A50 Index has rebounded around 13% from the March on the hope of economic recovery after the COVID-19 outbreak....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 20, 2020 8:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A50 Index (Short term): Focus on the Declining Trend Line

The A50 Index has rebounded around 13% from the March on the hope of economic recovery after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last week, China's CPI grew 3.3% on year in April, worse than the expectation of the increase of 3.7%, compared with the growth of4.3% in March, according to the government. In the below chart, the growth of CPI is slower since February, but has not reversed up.


Source: Trading Economic

On the other hand, China's industrial production rose 3.9% on year in April, better than the expectation of an increase of +1.5%. In the below chart, the industrial production data has reversed up since March and returned to the positive in recent data. It indicates that the industrial activities are recovering in China.


Source: Trading Economic

On a daily chart, the index prices remain capped by a declining trend line drawn from January top, indicating a bearish outlook. However, the index stays above both rising 20-day and 50-days moving averages, which suggests a positive bias. As the technical views are mixed, it is better to stay at neutral bias.

On the upside, only a break above 13720 (the high of May 11) would validate a bullish breakout of declining trend line and call for a rise to the resistance level at 14250 (the high of March).

On the downside, a break below the previous low at 12800 would violate the higher tops and higher bottoms pattern and bring a return to 12390 (the low of April).


Source: GainCapital, TradingView
Related tags: A50 Indices China

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
Today 05:26 AM
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
Today 01:15 AM
US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Bullish breakout still on cards as Japan FX intervention looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM
NFP Preview: Another Hot Jobs Report on Tap? DXY in Focus
Yesterday 02:13 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises post-Powell and as jobless claims rise
Yesterday 01:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest A50 articles

china_07
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
By:
David Scutt
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
    china_05
    S&P 500, China A50: A break and a bounce ahead of major event risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 11, 2023 11:28 PM
      china_02
      China A50, USD/CNH: Turning point as economic recovery gathers pace?
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 18, 2023 03:06 AM
        china_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
        China A50: upside risks for earnings grow as stimulus ramps up
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 30, 2023 12:57 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.