Will SP Shrug Off FOMC Minutes

After selling off in the previous session, S&P futures are rebounding in early trade on Wednesday as investors await fresh clues on US monetary policy.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 21, 2019 6:27 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After selling off in the previous session, S&P futures are rebounding in early trade on Wednesday as investors await fresh clues on US monetary policy.

With little in the way of economic data in the European session attention has swung towards the FOMC minutes due for release at 18:00 BST. The minutes will give investors an insight into policy maker deliberations prior to the first US interest rate cut in a decade. Will Fed Powell and co stick to the “mid cycle adjustment” line or will they give something else to the markets? 

Investors will be looking for acknowledgement from the Fed that downside risks have increased. However, given that the FOMC was prior to the most recent escalation in the US – Sino trade dispute, the minutes could be more hawkish than current market pricing. 

As a result, there is a chance that the minutes could boost the dollar and drag US stocks and the S&P lower, as the prospect of loser monetary policy declines. Or the minutes could be shrugged off as outdated leaving investors to focus on more current pmi readings tomorrow and Fed Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

S&P levels to watch:

The S&P currently trades above the 50 and 100 sma but well below its 200 sma on the four hour chart.The price is nearing resistance at 2940, a  convincing move through this level could see the price test 2957 prior to targeting 3000. On the downside near term support can be seen at 2890, prior to 2860/5.

Related tags: Wall Street Central Bank FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.