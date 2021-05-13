Why stocks are shaking Inflation and the SP500

Surging commodity prices, at a time of supply shortages and bottlenecks as well as ongoing fiscal and monetary support, has inflation the hottest topic in markets right now. More so after last night's US CPI data for April.

May 13, 2021 1:55 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices

While the return of inflation has been widely anticipated in the wake of the re-opening, there is a divergent range of views as to whether inflation this cycle, will be transitory or permanent.

Central banks including the Federal Reserve are of the view that rising inflation will be temporary. The Fed has also said it has the tools to curb any inflationary pressures.

On the other hand, some think shortages in commodities, consumer goods, and labour markets, combined with money supply growing at 27% per year, (the fastest rate in history) will see inflation return with a vengeance and remain.

Due to the time it takes to build and open new mines and to grow crops, more than likely some inflationary effects will be temporary and some permanent.

Stock markets have thus far mostly preferred to side with the Fed's view of inflation. However, into last night’s US inflation data for April, signs of nerves in US and other developed stock markets had already become apparent.

Last night the inflation number for April 2021 of +0.9% was added, while the number for April 2020 (-0.7%) dropped out. Worst fears were confirmed as the annual rate of inflation rose to +4.2%, significantly exceeding consensus expectations of +3.6%.

Why does higher inflation matter?

In a nutshell, the inflation rate has quickly approached the threshold where it will bring forward the “overshoot” the Fed is looking for under its Average Inflation Targeting (AIT) framework. This in turn brings forward rate hike expectations, a scenario that is bad for bonds and bad for stocks.

Thus with another few months of hot inflation numbers coming up as the 2020 base effects are removed, there is good reason to think the sweet spot for equities is in the rear vision mirror and that a rise in volatility is likely.

Learn more about trading indices

Technically, the S&P500’s overnight close below the band of recent lows 4120/00 area, opens up a move towards support at 3900.

Below 3900, the risks are for a test of trend channel support and the 200 day moving average, 3750/00 area. Aware that a rally back above 4120 is needed to negate the downside risks.

Why stocks are shaking Inflation and the SP500

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 13th of May 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.