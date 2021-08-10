Where next for the Disney share price ahead of its Q3 results

Disney+ continues to attract subscribers and the rest of the business is expected to continue recovering from the pandemic. We explain what to watch out for when earnings are released this week and consider how the Disney share price could react.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
August 10, 2021 11:47 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Disney Q3 Earnings Preview | Disney Share Price | Disney Shares | DIS Stock

When will Disney release Q3 earnings?

Disney will release third quarter earnings after US markets close on Thursday August 12.

Disney Q3 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

Disney+ continues to go from strength-to-strength by attracting new users, but the rest of Disney’s vast business is still in recovery mode after being hampered by restrictions imposed because of the pandemic. Revenue declined from its parks, resorts and cruises division, its studio business that produces its array of film and TV content, and from its linear TV networks in the first half of the financial year, while its streaming business delivered 65% growth.

Theme parks are now reopen, studios are back in production and its TV networks are benefiting from the return of live sports. However, Disney warned in May that filming was still being disrupted by restrictions and causing delays, while sport was still being hit due to localised outbreaks of the virus, such as the suspension of the Indian Premier League in early May.

Investors will be hoping that conditions improved for both divisions in the third quarter. However, the biggest surprise could come from the parks and resorts division, which analysts expect to return to profit for the first time since the pandemic began. Plus, the fact its cruise ships only recently set sail again provides another catalyst for the division going forward.

Meanwhile, markets are anticipating Disney+ ended the quarter with around 112.3 million subscribers, up from 103.6 million on April 3. The addition of 8.7 million subscribers would match what was delivered in the second quarter but will still be far below the bumper 21 million additions it made in the first.

Analysts are expecting revenue of $16.76 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.55. That would compare favourably to the $11.77 billion in revenue and the loss per share of $2.61 booked the year before when results suffered due to the pandemic.

That would also represent a topline improvement from the $15.61 billion in revenue delivered in the first quarter as it started to stage a recovery, but a drop in adjusted EPS from $0.50. Profitability is expected to continue to be hit by the additional costs of having to adapt to restrictions and improve safety for staff and customers – with Disney having warned it could spend an extra $1 billion this year as a result.

Where next for the Disney share price?

Disney’s (DIS) stock has had a choppy, ultimately unproductive quarter, with prices oscillating around the $175 area without forming any durable trends. Traders of all persuasions will be hoping this quarter’s earnings report will be enough to wake “The Mouse” from its slumber, with technicians watching for a break above $186 to signal a bullish continuation toward the $200 area in time or a bearish breakdown through $168 to tilt the odds in favour of a deeper retracement to below $160.

How to trade Disney shares

You can trade Disney shares with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Disney’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.