Where next for Auto Trader shares ahead of its full year results

Online car marketplace Auto Trader Group will release full year results later this week. We explain what to expect following a tough year for the business and consider how Auto Trader shares could react.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 8, 2021 9:37 AM
Electric vehicle charging
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Auto Trader release full year results?

Auto Trader Group is scheduled to release full-year results on the morning of Thursday June 10. This will cover the 12 months to the end of March 2021.

Auto Trader earnings consensus: what to expect

The pandemic has brought both problems and opportunity to Auto Trader.

On one hand, it has ignited a surge in demand for cars as more people choose solo forms of transport. In fact, the number of people visiting Auto Trader’s website has been about 20% higher year-on-year since the start of June 2020.

On the other, lockdowns have forced car retailers – some of Auto Trader’s biggest customers – to close and prompted the company to waive advertising fees to help them survive these though times, which has weighed on its financial performance. It has offered free ads and given customers more time to pay their bills on more than one occasion during the year and said this would result in a £5 million to £7 million operating loss for every month it is free to use.

The overall effect has therefore been negative. A Reuters-compiled consensus shows analysts are expecting a steep 32% drop in annual revenue to £249.4 million from £368.9 million the year before, with operating profit expected to plunge 43% to £144.99 million. Basic EPS is forecast to almost halve to 11.93 pence from 22.19p.

Auto Trader Group

FY2019/20

FY2020/21E

Revenue

£368.9 million

£249.4 million

Operating Profit

£258.9 million

£145.0 million

Basic EPS

22.19p

11.93p

The situation should have improved since Auto Trader’s last update in January, with restrictions having been eased and hopefully removing the need for it to provide financial support to its customers. The outlook and current trading will be closely watched to see what could be in store for the new financial year.

The outlook for this year could play a big role in deciding whether to reinstate dividends later this week, or whether it will wait for more certainty. Buybacks and dividends were suspended in 2020 as the pandemic started to bite, but it has said it wants to return to its long-term returns policy, which is to return one-third of annual net income to shareholders in dividends and return remaining surplus cash through buybacks, as soon as it can.

Where next for the Auto Trader share price?

Auto Trader share price has been relatively range bound across the past year, capped on the upside by 623p the all-time high and rarely falling below 540p on the downside. 

After hitting 623p mid-February, the price has formed a series of lower highs. It trades below its descending trendline. However, a jump in the share price today has seen it retake the 50 and 100 day ma.  

The RSI is supportive of further upside. 

A close above the descending trendline could keep the buyers optimistic and open the door to a move over 590p the April high, ahead of 623p the all-time high. 

Failure to retake the trend line could see sellers target 535p the yearly low. A move below her could see the seller gain momentum towards 510p the July 2020 low. 

How to trade Auto Trader shares

You can trade Auto Trader shares with City Index using spread-bets or CFDs.

Follow these easy steps to start trading Auto Trader shares today.

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Auto Trader’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

 


Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.