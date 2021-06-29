Where next for AO World shares ahead of its annual results

AO World has been one of the stronger performers since the pandemic started, naturally benefiting thanks to its online model, but shares have struggled to find higher ground since hitting an all-time high in January. How will AO World shares react when results are released this week?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 29, 2021 10:28 AM
Close-up of market chart
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

AO World full-year earnings: when will they be released?

AO World will release preliminary results covering the 12 months to the end of March on the morning of Thursday July 1. The results were originally due to be released in the middle of June but were pushed back to provide more time for the auditing process, which has been disrupted by the pandemic.

What to expect from the AO World results

AO World, the largest online-only seller of white goods and electricals in the UK, has come into its element during the pandemic as consumers were forced to shop for everything from fridges to tablets online whilst stores were closed. That naturally played into AO World’s strengths and the company ensured it capitalised by investing in its digital capabilities and capacity soon after lockdown hit.

AO World has already revealed that revenue jumped 62% in the year to £1.66 billion. Importantly, momentum has continued to improve as the year went on. Revenue from its UK website was up 88% in the final three months of the year while its smaller German operation was up 77%, setting the stage for another year of strong growth.

The performance in the UK will be closely watched as lockdown rules have been eased and shops have reopened since the end of March, and investors will want to see evidence that people are still willing to buy big-ticket items online rather than in-store. Founder and CEO John Roberts said he expects the shift online will stick and that the business can deliver double-digit growth in the year ahead even as it comes up against strong comparatives following the boom in demand last year.

Meanwhile, the German business escaped the red during the year and is expected to turn its first, albeit likely small, annual profit when the results are released this week and investors will hope for a buoyant outlook for the division going forward.

AO World has also provided a glimpse into what to expect in terms of earnings, with adjusted Ebitda set to soar to a range of £63 million to £72 million, marking a huge improvement from the £19.6 million booked the year before.

Building on that guidance, analysts are expecting pretax profit at the bottom-line to jump to £40.1 million from just £1.5 million the year before and for EPS to soar to 6.24p from 0.38p.

Watch for any commentary around the outlook for the new financial year. Notably, the consensus among analysts shows they are expecting annual revenue to grow by over 12% in the year to the end of March 2022, while EPS is forecast to jump over 35%, implying markets agree that AO World can continue to deliver.

Where next for the AO World share price?

AO World share price has been trending lower since the start of the year. It trades below its multi-month descending trendline and below its 50 and 100 day ma showing an established bearish trend. The price has found a floor at around 230p which has limited losses on several occasions over the past month. 

The MACD appears to be forming a bullish cross over keeping the buyers hopeful. Any recovery in the price would need to break above 258p the 50 sma and the descending trendline. A move above this level could negate the near-term downtrend.  Beyond there buyers could look to break through 275p the 100 sma and late May high in order to target 300p. 

A break below 230p could see the sellers target a deeper decline towards 200p resistance seen in mid-March. 

How to trade AO World shares

You can trade AO World shares with City Index by following these four steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘AO World’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.