Where election risks lie EURUSD

The final countdown to the U.S. election is underway. While equities have traded sideways in the lead up, market movements and positioning metrics suggest FX traders are convinced that a Democratic “Blue Wave” and another dose of U.S. fiscal stimulus is close by.

October 26, 2020 12:50 AM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

This high level of conviction stems from polls. However, for those who recall the 2016 U.S. election, Brexit, and the 2017 Australian election there are concerns that polls will again prove misleading.

More so given the outcome of the U.S. election is likely to depend on voting in a handful of swing states including Florida, seen as pivotal to Trump's re-election chances. Polls currently have Joe Biden ahead in Florida. However, there is a belief that the polls undercount support for Trump in swing states, now as they did in 2016.  

The risks then for FX traders are for an election outcome less smooth than priced. This would trigger a recovery in the U.S. dollar against a Euro currency becoming increasingly vulnerable due to a rapidly accelerating second wave of COVID19.

Also indicative of vulnerability, the latest IMM positioning data shows that the market is holding approximately a $27bn net short U.S dollar position and the bulk of the position is held against the Euro.

Which prompts the question, even if the election delivers the Democrat victory it is positioned for - will slowing European growth and a market already positioned long the EURUSD undermine its upside prospects?

Technically last week’s break and close above resistance 1.1780/00 was a positive development for the EURUSD and suggests the latest leg of the uptrend has commenced towards 1.2000/1.2150.

However for the short-term bias to remain in place, the EURUSD needs to remain above near-term support 1.1780 and has no place trading below last week’s 1.1688 low.

Aware that a break and close below 1.1688ish would erode the positive technical backdrop and warn that a retest and break of the 1.1612 low is underway, with risks towards 1.1500.

Where election risks lie - EURUSD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 26th of October 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: EUR Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.