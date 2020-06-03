VIDEO Stocks Rise on Better Than Expected Private Payrolls Report

Stocks jump again this Wednesday as expectations of a continued economic recovery outweighed the impact of violence and looting across the country.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 3, 2020 3:29 PM
Screen showing share price of 22,450
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Stocks jump again this Wednesday as expectations of a continued economic recovery outweighed the impact of violence and looting across the country.
Related tags: Indices SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
June 21, 2024 04:10 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
June 21, 2024 01:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: PMI Volatility and Weekly Close
June 21, 2024 12:44 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD outlook undermined as US dollar extends rise – Forex Friday
June 21, 2024 12:02 PM
Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
June 21, 2024 06:25 AM
EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
June 21, 2024 05:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Rally Pauses for Breather as Index Hits Resistance
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 20, 2024 05:39 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/CHF traders are nervous of being ‘caught short’ ahead of SNB
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 20, 2024 03:02 AM
      Research
      Hang Seng leads the way, ASX and China A50 set to follow?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 19, 2024 11:37 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Forecast Boosted by CPI and Crude Rally Ahead of Elections
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 19, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.