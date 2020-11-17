Vaccine Optimism Eases

Tesla is trading up over 13% pre-market after faunally being included into the S&P 500 index. The surge in the stock price comes in anticipation of the inclusion in passive funds will adjust their holdings to reflect the S&P 500 index. Furthermore, actively managed funds, which attempt to beat the S&P will need to decide whether to buy up, add or sell out of any Tesla positions. Whilst Tesla’s stellar quarterly report in July cleared a major hurdle towards Tesla’s inclusion, there still many sceptics out there who believe that competition from longer established rivals will pick up quickly.

OPEC in focus

Oil is holding steady, holding gains from the previous session on vaccine optimism and expectations that OPEC+ group will extend production cuts for at least an additional 3 months. WTI hit $41.50 overnight whilst Brent struck $44. A vaccine is a game changer for oil, travel and mobility is expected to return rapidly once the vaccine is broadly available.

FTSE Chart



