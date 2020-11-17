Vaccine Optimism Eases

A record finish in Wall Street is not helping to lift European bourses in early trade. After solid gains in the previous session on the back of Moderna’s vaccine news investors are pausing for breath.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 17, 2020 3:14 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
A record finish in Wall Street is not helping to lift European bourses in early trade. After solid gains in the previous session on the back of Moderna’s vaccine news investors are pausing for breath.

News in recent days that two coronavirus vaccines have proved to be highly effective in late stage trials has boosted risk sentiment driving demand for stocks higher. A vaccine is the quickest and surest way to return to “normal pre-pandemic life” and pre-pandemic growth. 

The fact that there is now light at the end o the covid tunnel and an exit strategy from this health crisis and economic crisis has given investors plenty to cheer.
However, it is also impossible to ignore the current covid backdrop. Sharply rising cases, tightening lockdown restrictions could quickly knock the fragile economic recovery off course well before the vaccine is being widely distributed.

Brexit progress
Brexit talks continue in Brussels this week. Brexit minister David Frost has reportedly told Boris Johnson that there could be a trade deal outlined by early next week. EU ministers have also said that the EU is ready to look at creative solutions to get round the sticking points of competition rules and state aid for businesses, as well as fishing rights. The Pound is holding gains versus the US Dollar, trading comfortably above $1.32 but off the overnight highs of $1.3232.

Tesla joins S&P 500 index
Tesla is trading up over 13% pre-market after faunally being included into the S&P 500 index. The surge in the stock price comes in anticipation of the inclusion in passive funds will adjust their holdings to reflect the S&P 500 index. Furthermore, actively managed funds, which attempt to beat the S&P will need to decide whether to buy up, add or sell out of any Tesla positions. Whilst Tesla’s stellar quarterly report in July cleared a major hurdle towards Tesla’s inclusion, there still many sceptics out there who believe that competition from longer established rivals will pick up quickly.

OPEC in focus
Oil is holding steady, holding gains from the previous session on vaccine optimism and expectations that OPEC+ group will extend production cuts for at least an additional 3 months. WTI hit $41.50 overnight whilst Brent struck $44. A vaccine is a game changer for oil, travel and mobility is expected to return rapidly once the vaccine is broadly available.

FTSE Chart

Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.