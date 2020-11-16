Vaccine Optimism and Strong Asian Data Overshadows Covid Fears

Brexit will remain in focus this week, a crunch week for talks as both sides say that a breakthrough must be made in the coming days. The pound is pushing higher on optimism that a breakthrough could happen, particularly with the departure of Lee Cains and Dominic Cummings last week which could mean that Boris Johnson has more political space to compromise and secure a trade deal. Joe Biden wining the race to the White House could also motivate Boris Johnson & his team to secure a deal, although David Frost has warned that there may be on deal.

Oil advances ahead of OPEC +meeting

Oil is pushing higher as investors look ahead to the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday, where producers are expected to support further extensions to supply cuts in order to offset the sharp decline in demand owing to covid infections.

The OPEC+ group had been reducing production by 7.7m barrels per day in order to underpin prices. The plan had been to increase production by 2 m barrels per day from January. However, this now looks unlikely. Crude oil trades +2.5% above $41.00

FTSE Chart



