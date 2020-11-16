Vaccine Optimism and Strong Asian Data Overshadows Covid Fears

European bourses head out of the blocks on the front foot as covid vaccine optimism & encouraging data from China & Japan overshadows concerns over rising covid cases.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 16, 2020 3:28 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses head out of the blocks on the front foot as covid vaccine optimism & encouraging data from China & Japan overshadows concerns over rising covid cases.

Chinese retail sales, Japan GDP, Asia trade deal
Retail sales in China rose at the fastest rate of the year in October, a strong sign that improving consumer demand is contributing to the economy’s solid economic recovery from the covid pandemic. Sales rose an impressive 4.3% MoM, well ahead of the 3.3% increase recorded in September. Retail sales returned to growth in August after 7 consecutive months of decline.
Adding to the upbeat mood data revealed that Japan’s economy rebounded sharply in Q3 with the economy growing by 5% QoQ, ahead of the 4.4% forecast, boosting the world’s third largest economy out of recession.

A trade deal agreed over the weekend also boosted optimism surrounding the covid economic recovery with 15 Asia-Pacific economies, including Japan and China agreeing to reduce futures tariffs.

The upbeat developments overshadowed news of surging covid cases in Europe and the US. The US crossed the grim milestone of 11 million total cases on Sunday whilst Germany’s economic minister warned that Germany must live with restrictions against the spread of covid for the coming 4 – 5 months.
Brexit boosting the Pound
Brexit will remain in focus this week, a crunch week for talks as both sides say that a breakthrough must be made in the coming days. The pound is pushing higher on optimism that a breakthrough could happen, particularly with the departure of Lee Cains and Dominic Cummings last week which could mean that Boris Johnson has more political space to compromise and secure a trade deal. Joe Biden wining the race to the White House could also motivate Boris Johnson & his team to secure a deal, although David Frost has warned that there may be on deal.

Oil advances ahead of OPEC +meeting
Oil is pushing higher  as investors look ahead to the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday,  where producers are expected to support further extensions to supply cuts in order to offset the sharp decline in demand owing to covid infections.

The OPEC+ group had been reducing production by 7.7m barrels per day in order to underpin prices. The plan had been to increase production by 2 m barrels per day from January. However, this now looks unlikely. Crude oil trades +2.5% above $41.00 

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.