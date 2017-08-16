USDCAD down but not out as drop in oil could support Loonie

Oil prices jumped then dumped in the immediate reaction to the official Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) crude stockpiles data earlier today...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 16, 2017 1:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Oil prices jumped then dumped in the immediate reaction to the official Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) crude stockpiles data earlier today. Despite a big drawdown in the headline inventories figure, the EIA numbers were very much similar to those reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) yesterday. Oil prices fell despite the fact crude stocks declined by 8.9 million barrels last week which was the biggest draw since September 2016. But the good news ends there. Stocks of crude at Cushing rose, while those of oil products including gasoline and distillates also climbed. What’s more, US oil production increased to its highest level since July 2015. So, nothing has changed fundamentally, which means all else being equal oil prices should struggle to go higher. This is potentially bad news for the Canadian dollar, with Canada being a large oil exporter. If oil prices remain low, then this may halt the USD/CAD’s drop. This pair was sharply lower at the time of writing, mainly in response to the earlier rise in oil prices, and weakness in US housing market data. Housing starts fell 4.8 percent in July while building permits declined 4.1 percent, both missing expectations. But with oil falling again, the USD/CAD could rebound. Minutes of the FOMC’s last meeting will be released later and if they convey anything hawkish then that could accelerate the potential rebound.

At the time of this writing, the USD/CAD was below yesterday’s low (1.2720), trading near 1.2700 support level. On the face of it, today’s price action is bearish. However, recent bearish price action has seen little follow-through to the downside, which is a characteristic of a bullish market. So, if the USD/CAD were to reclaim yesterday’s low at 1.2720 then it would suggest that the sellers are trapped again and price may then go to where their stops will be resting. The most obvious location would be above resistance and today’s high between 1.2750 and 1.2770. A potential break above this area may then pave the way for a move towards the next resistance around 1.2860-1.2940, an area which was previously support and where we have the 50-day moving average converging with the 38.2% Fibonacci level. That being said, if the USD/CAD breaks below the key 1.2655-1.2700 support area then this would invalidate the short term bullish bias. In this case, a potential drop towards the next support level at 1.2575 would not come as a surprise to me. But overall, the technical outlook appears more bullish than bearish in the short-term, especially after the formation of that potential reversal pattern (false break) against last year’s low at 1.2460, at the end of July.  

Related tags: Crude Oil Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.