USD CHF Two Short Term Levels to Watch Ahead of a Busy Data Week

Last week was characteristically quiet and lackluster in global markets, with the US dollar edging slightly higher as traders tried to soak up the last […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 31, 2015 2:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Last week was characteristically quiet and lackluster in global markets, with the US dollar edging slightly higher as traders tried to soak up the last of the late summer sun.

Just kidding.

The dollar did manage to gain ground across the board, but only after Monday’s precipitous drop. In fact, volatility across the foreign exchange market (and other markets more broadly) was as high last week as it has been at any point since the Great Financial Crisis. Taking a step back to survey the damage, the US dollar has been one of the primary beneficiaries, though the dollar index still remains generally range-bound between 94.00 and 98.00.

Zooming in to a specific component of the dollar index, namely USD/CHF, reveals a more nuanced picture. After collapsing down to its 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at .9300 last Monday, the pair staged a sharp recovery rally back to the mid-.9600s as of writing. Not surprisingly, both the daily RSI and MACD indicators have shown signs of recovering along with the exchange rate itself: the RSI is back at a neutral level at 50 after a brief dalliance in oversold territory, while the MACD shows signs of turning higher to cross back above both the “0” level and its signal line, which would herald the return of bullish momentum.

In the short-term, there are two key levels to watch. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the mid-August drop sits at .9655 and put a cap on USD/CHF late last week, whereas the 50-day MA at .9575 could provide near-term support. Given the recent surge and tight consolidation near the highs, an upside breakout appears more likely, with a close above .9660 potentially opening the door for a rally to 97.60 (the 78.6% retracement) or .9900 (the 5-month high). On the other hand, a break below 50-day MA support could expose .9500 or lower later this week.

This week’s data-packed economic calendar, including global PMI figures, US ADP employment, and of course, Friday’s marquee NFP report, will no doubt have a major influence on USD/CHF and all dollar-based pairs, so readers should keep a wary eye on their data feeds as we move through the week.

usdchf8-31-2015 8-14-56 AMSource: City Index

Related tags: USD/CHF MACD Markets Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CHF articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD, USD/CHF, Crude Oil key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC mins
By:
Matt Simpson
April 10, 2024 06:07 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    SNB surprises everyone and hikes 50bps! USD/CHF falls 300 pips
    By:
    June 16, 2022 08:12 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Dollar could find renewed strength ahead of CPI, FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2022 02:31 PM
        Screen showing share price of 22,450
        Nasdaq 30% off record
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 12, 2022 03:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.