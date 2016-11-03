USD CHF six months of smart money bullish accumulation

Friday’s US non-farm jobs report may well disappoint expectations after a number of leading indicators released throughout this week generally came out weaker than expected, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2016 6:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Friday’s US non-farm jobs report may well disappoint expectations after a number of leading indicators released throughout this week generally came out weaker than expected, not least the ISM’s employment component of the dominant services sector PMI today. But does that mean that the dollar will necessarily sell-off? And if it does sell-off, will it be sustained? Given the dollar’s weakness this week, we wouldn’t be surprised if it were to actually rally on Friday even if the jobs report disappoints expectations, possibly after an initial knee-jerk reaction lower. However at the same time, we don’t expect the buck to go to the moon either, as after all the focus right now is on politics and not many people will be willing to hold any bold positions going into the US elections next week.

One interesting currency pair to watch ahead of and after the NFP is the USD/CHF. For much of this year, the Swissy has been stuck in a relatively tight 500-pip range between 0.95 and 1.00. The dips have been bought, while the rallies have been sold. The most recent rally that began at the end of September caused the 50-day moving average to cross above the 200 as a bearish trend line also broke down. Eventually that rally stalled at just shy of parity towards the end of last month, before the Swissy slumped once again to fall back to below 0.9700 this week. But is it about to stage another rally now?

Well, if you observe price action closely since early May – when the Swissy formed a false breakdown reversal pattern at 0.95 – you will see that it has been putting in a series of higher highs and higher lows, often after deep retracements. This may well be an indication that the so-called “smart money” is buying the dips or accumulating long positions inside this wide consolidative range. If “they” weren’t accumulating longs then they would have been willing to allow price to take out liquidity pools on the downside i.e. the swings lows beneath which sell stops are often placed. Instead, higher lows have been formed while the rallies have often moved above the prior swings highs – where they may have unloaded their longs into the stop buy orders resting above those points – before reversing.

If the above observation is correct, then surely the smart money will try and defend the prior swing low at 0.9640 – for if they don’t, then that would be a break in the market structure in which case the sellers will gain the upper hand. It is interesting to note also that the USD/CHF has staged another deep retracement as it has gone even beyond the 78.6% Fibonacci level this time, thus shaking out much of the weaker longs from their positions.

So, for avoidance of doubt, I am pretty much bullish on the USD/CHF at these levels. But I will be very quick to admit that I am wrong if the prior low at 0.9640 breaks down. Thus I am expecting the Swissy to stage a rally towards prior reference points at 0.9843, 9865 and potentially move above parity over time.

16-11-03-usdchf

 

Related tags: USD/CHF NFP trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CHF articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD, USD/CHF, Crude Oil key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC mins
By:
Matt Simpson
April 10, 2024 06:07 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    SNB surprises everyone and hikes 50bps! USD/CHF falls 300 pips
    By:
    June 16, 2022 08:12 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Dollar could find renewed strength ahead of CPI, FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2022 02:31 PM
        Screen showing share price of 22,450
        Nasdaq 30% off record
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 12, 2022 03:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.