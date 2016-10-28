USD CAD on the verge of a major rally
Obviously there will be a lot happening next week from a fundamental perspective and we are expecting to see increased volatility in the financial markets […]
Obviously there will be a lot happening next week from a fundamental perspective and we are expecting to see increased volatility in the financial markets […]
Obviously there will be a lot happening next week from a fundamental perspective and we are expecting to see increased volatility in the financial markets across the board. But the focus of this short article will be on the technical aspects and specifically on the USD/CAD pair. Now, after the Bank of Canada’s shenanigans earlier in the week, the Loonie managed to eventually climb higher, reaching 1.3400. At the time of this writing, it looks set to close the week in the positive territory.
The long-term weekly chart of the USD/CAD points to significant gains as things stand. The key technical points to consider going forward:
Have a good weekend!