US open Futures surge USD rallies as NFP smash forecasts

US NFP adds 379k jobs in February beating expectations of 182k. The strong print fuelled hopes of a rapid economic recovery.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 5, 2021 8:56 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.7% at 31131

S&P futures +0.7% at 3794

Nasdaq futures +0.5% at 12506

In Europe

FTSE -0.5% at 6640

Dax -0.2% at 14076

Euro Stoxx -0.3% at 3702

Learn more about trading indices


US non farm payroll show a rebounding labour market

The closely watch US Labour Department’s non-farm payroll smashed forecasts with 379k jobs added in February, well ahead of the 182k forecast. January’s 49k was also upwardly revised to 166k.

The data suggests that the US labour market bottomed out in December and is now well on its way to recovery as lockdown restrictions were eased.

The strong data could has boosted expectations of a strong economic recovery.

The US Dollar surged following the release and futures jumped.


Powel dismisses bond market antics

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell showed little to no concern for rising bond yields sending stocks sharply lower on Thursday, the US Dollar surging and gold sub $1700 to fresh multi month lows.

Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank wouldn’t be tightening policy anytime soon. However, he also failed to point towards intervention, dashing hopes that the Fed would step in to calm the bond market rout.

US 10 year treasury yield wasted no time to spike higher and currently sits at 1.58%. Whilst the Fed is unfazed for now 30 year bond yields are also on the rise which sent 30 year mortgage rates over 3%.

Analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price action of gold and levels to watch here


Stocks to open higher

The prospect of rising borrowing costs hit stocks hard on Thursday. The Nasdaq bore the brunt of the selloff closing over 2% lower, whilst the S&P 500 closed -1.3%. These indices are set for weekly losses despite futures pointing to a mild recovery on Friday.

Stocks are rebounding as sentiment rises following the release of the NFP report.

Stocks in focus

Costco – trades-1.3% pre-market after Q2 profits fell short of estimates owing to increased costs relating to the pandemic. Additionally, Costco has decided to increase its minimum wage to $16 per hour above its peers.

Exxon Mobile & Chevron – trades 2% higher pre-market on the back of surging oil prices after OPEC kept output unchanged.

 

FX – Dollar strength

Fed Powell’s dismal of rising bond yields & failure to lay groundwork to intervene in the bond market sent US Dollar Index to a 3 month high. Impressive non farm payroll numbers have since boosted the  greenback higher over 92.00

EUR/USD slid to a fresh yearly low of 1.1914 on US Dollar strength. Investors shrugged off better than forecast German factory orders in January which printed at 1.4% up from -2.2% in the previous month and well ahead of the 0.7% expected.  Momentum is not on the side of the EUR/USD which trades below its 50, 100 & 200 sma on the 4-hour chart. Although the RSI is heading into overbought territory

GBP/USD trades -0.5% at 1.3828

EUR/USD trades -0.4% at 1.1923


Oil hits 14 month high after OPEC+ surprises

Oil prices extend the rally on Friday, building on yesterday’s 4.5% gains and hitting an almost 14-month high. The back stuff is on track for gains of over 6% across the week after OPEC+ group defied market expectations and kept output cuts in place. Markets had been expecting a 1.5 million bpd increase in output instead the group of oil producing countries effectively agreed to keep production unchanged.

With economies reopening and production unchanged drawdowns in stockpiles should pick up.

Citigroup expects Brent to hit $70 a day by the end of the month whilst Goldman Sachs has upped its outlook to $80 by Q3.

Baker Hughes rig count due later.

US crude trades +2.2% at $65.28

Brent trades +2.55% at $66.74

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Today 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
Yesterday 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
Yesterday 04:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

recession_04
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:18 AM
    Wall_street_sign
    GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 1, 2024 11:08 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 1, 2024 05:00 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 1, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.