UK GDP beats expectations but the outlook still looks gloomy

The UK economy expanded by a decent 0.5% in Q3, although this is lower than the 0.7% from Q2, it is still stronger than expectations […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2016 11:18 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK economy expanded by a decent 0.5% in Q3, although this is lower than the 0.7% from Q2, it is still stronger than expectations of 0.3%, and could has pushed up the annual rate of UK economic growth to 2.3%, from 2.2% in Q2. Growth was led by services: transport and communication saw a 2.2% increase in growth in the quarter, while leisure and hotels saw growth maintained at 1.1%. Even business and finance, which has been particularly gloomy about the post-Brexit landscape for the UK, saw business grow by 0.5% in Q3, only a touch down from the 0.6% rate of growth in Q2.

 

No benefit from a weak pound on manufacturing

 

However, some key sectors of the UK economy failed to perform last quarter, which is likely to leave lingering worries about the prospects for the UK economy outside of the UK. Areas of weakness included manufacturing, down 1% on the quarter, construction down 1.4% and weaker electricity and gas production. The only bright area for production was mining and quarrying, up 5.2%, which could be good news for government coffers as their taxes are high.

 

The heavily unbalanced UK economy looks vulnerable

 

This first reading of GDP suggests a few things: firstly, that the UK economy hasn’t buckled from the post Brexit storm at this stage. But, this report isn’t all sunshine and flowers. The economy is still extremely reliant on the service sector, and especially on tourism, which is boosting hotels and restaurants for now as the weaker pound makes the UK an attractive destination for travellers. The bad news comes from the manufacturing sector, which has seen growth contract sharply, even though the weaker pound has fallen to a multi-decade low.  This suggests that the expected boost to exports as a result of a weaker pound may not materialise, as higher producer costs, largely caused by higher prices for imports of raw materials and energy, are severely restricting growth prospects for this sector.

 

While the Q3 figure is good news on the surface, dig a bit deeper and the heavily unbalanced UK economy is a cause for concern. If the all-important services sector flags in the face of rising inflation and potential job cuts as a result of Brexit, then the UK economy could be in for a major shock. 

 

The good news doesn’t last long for FTSE and GBP

 

The initial boost to the FTSE 100 back above 7,000 has already evaporated, as we believe the index remains more exposed to equity earnings and global forces compared to the UK economy. The pound has also given back all gains from the Q3 GDP report. GBPUSD did reach a high of 1.2272, however it has lost 50 points since the release, suggesting that the market is not convinced by this report, and sees more challenges ahead for the UK economy.  This could make it difficult for UK based assets to sustain a rally in the coming days and weeks.

Related tags: FTSE 100 GBP/USD UK economy UK GDP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.