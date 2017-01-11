UK economy can Trump fuel a GBP recovery

There has been no respite for the pound today, even though UK manufacturing production posted its largest increase for two years. GBP/USD dipped below 1.21 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 11, 2017 10:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

There has been no respite for the pound today, even though UK manufacturing production posted its largest increase for two years. GBP/USD dipped below 1.21 earlier, marking a fresh low for 2017, as weak trade data proved to be more important for the sterling market on Wednesday.

Trade before manufacturing

The UK’s trade balance for November was pretty dreadful at –GBP 4.1bn, vs. –GBP 3.5bn expected, and reversing a minor improvement for October. The market is getting picky about what UK economic data it is paying attention to, manufacturing data appears to be second tier these days, possible because, as the ONS said, non-services sectors of the UK economy have been ‘erratic and far more subdued’ in recent months. Thus, it is no wonder that the deterioration in the trade balance weighed on the pound this morning.

Current account fears also weigh on GBP

The widening of the trade balance was due to a surge in imports of transport equipment such as ships and aircraft, which have to be a one-off, so we would expect the trade balance to show some improvement for December. But this still does nothing to increase confidence about the UK’s dire current account position. The deficit was -5.05% of GDP in the third quarter, and this is likely to deteriorate further in Q4 2016 on the back of today’s trade data.

Carney’s comments on economic strength ones to watch

Overall, the mixed bag of UK economic data is, on balance, unlikely to stem the decline in the pound, which remains a hostage to its Brexit premium. The key risks for the UK today are Mark Carney’s testimony to politicians at 1415 GMT. We don’t expect Carney to rock the boat, however, it will be interesting to look out for his comments on the Bank of England’s forecasting record, and the surprising strength of the UK economy since last June’s Brexit vote.

Can Trump fuel a GBP recovery?

In our view, Donald Trump’s first press conference since his election victory two months’ ago will be more important for the pound than Mark Carney or today’s economic data. If Trump fails to excite the markets and unleash another leg of the recent stock market and dollar rally, then it could be the pound’s best chance of a recovery. Of course, if he does excite animal spirits later this afternoon, and send the Dow Jones above 20,000 then GBP could be toast, and life below 1.20 for GBP/USD could become reality very quickly.

Related tags: GBP/USD Trump UK economy Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP/USD articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 20, 2025 08:17 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        Pound Forecast: GBP/USD posts its strongest week since September. Can it continue rising?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 29, 2024 03:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.