Two trades to watch Next surges 8 Gold bugs look to Georgia elections

Next share price has risen toa level last seen in December 2015 after online sales soar in Q4.
Gold's bullish bias remains as attentions turns to the Senate runoff vote in Georgia

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 5, 2021 3:42 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Next share price hits 6 year high, is there more upside to come?

  • Total full price sales fell by just -0.5% in Q4 despite lockdown disruptions as online sales made up for disastrous bricks and mortar sales.
  • Online sales soared by 38%, whilst in store sales plunged by 43%, highlighting the retailer’s successful of its sophisticated online offering
  • Next warned that the sales boost will be almost completely wiped out by the third English lockdown, although investors shrugged off this warning sending the share price over 7% higher.

Next technical analysis
Next has recovered well from its mid-March sell off producing a series of higher highs and higher lows over the past 9 months. It trades comfortably above the ascending trendline dating back to early April and also above its 20, 50 and 100 sma on the daily chart, suggesting that there could be more upside to come.

The RSI sits over 50 in bullish territory but importantly remains below the overbought level of 70 again supporting the idea that further gains could be had.

Whilst the rally had stalled around 7250 in recent sessions the February 2020 high. However, today’s surge has significantly taken that level out and 7350 the 2019 high  and has brought 7600 a level last seen in 2016 into focus ahead of 8000 just shy of the all time high recorded in 

On the flip side, support can be seen at 7350, 2019 high before the psychological level of 7000 and the 20 sma on the daily chart at 6838.

Learn more about trading shares



Gold’s bullish bias remains ahead of Georgia’s elections
  • Georgia’s critical senate election is in focus
  • Gold bulls are rooting for a Democratic win of both seats which Joe Bidden needs for Democratic control over the Senate. This would make it easier for the President -elect to push for additional fiscal support. 

Gold technical analysis
Gold is slipping lower after 6 straight sessions of gains. The precious metal surged over 1.5% in the previous session, hitting a 2 month high of $1847 overnight before easing back slightly. At the time of writing Gold trades -0.1% at $1940.

Gold had been trading in a descending channel dating back to early August. Monday’s surge higher has resulted in a meaningful break out of the upside of the descending channel. 

The move higher also pushed gold over its 100 sma on the daily chart. Gold now trades above its 20, 50 and 100 sma. The 20 sma also crossed above the 50 sma in adding to the bullish signals suggesting that there could me more upside coming. The bias remains bullish above $1900 trend line support.

Immediate resistance can be seen at $1947 yesterday’s high prior to $1965 November’s high, ahead of the key $2000 psychological level and $2050 August swing high.

Learn more about trading precious metals



Related tags: Equities Gold

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 12, 2024 07:36 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_02
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
By:
David Scutt
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: An inverse play on what happens with US 2-year bond yields
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 11, 2024 12:37 AM
      aus_02
      ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 19, 2023 02:00 AM
        Oil extraction
        ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 14, 2023 02:31 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.