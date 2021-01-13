Two trades to watch FTSE with earnings in focus DXY ahead of inflation

FTSE lacks firm direction following range bound session on Wall Street - Earnings and covid developments in focus
DXY edges below 90.00 ahead of CPI

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 13, 2021 2:51 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
FTSE steady ahead of a slew of corporate update

The FTSE futures are lacking direction ahead of the open taking cues from a range bound session on Wall Street.

Today is a busy day for corporate releases, mainly FTSE250. Just Eat, Persimmon, ASOS, William and Page Group are all due to update the market.

Banks such as NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays could also be in focus following BoE Andrew Bailey’s comments, appearing to talk down the prospect of negative interest rates.

Covid & vaccine developments could drive sentiment

FTSE technical analysis
The FTSE trades within an ascending channel. The price bounced lower off the upper band of the channel around 6910 last Friday and has headed back below the 20 sma in the early part of this week. 

The 50 sma appears to be offering support and the FTSE picked up of 6720 yesterday’s low at 6720.

Bulls should look for a move over20 sma at 6800 to eye a move back towards the upper band of the ascending trendline at 6950 and high 6th January before target the psychological level of 7000.

Bears will be looking for a move below the 50 sma at 6720 to eye a move lower towards horizontal support at 6650 and the lower band of the ascending channel at 6550.

Learn more about trading indices

DXY slips ahead of inflation data

The US Dollar Index reversed from Monday’s high of 90.70 on Tuesday slipping through the key 90.00 level

Dovish Fed commentary on Tuesday, with speakers reassuring that the Fed was not about to start tapering asset purchases anytime soon dragged the greenback lower back through 90.00

The US Dollar had been on the rise in recent sessions following the Democratic sweep. Investors considered that with huge fiscal stimulus coming from the Democrats as the US economy starts to pick up on vaccine progress would boost the economy, spurring more hawkish Fed and lifting the USD.

Inflation data is due later today. CPI is expected +0.4% MoM in December vs 0.2% November.

DXY technical analysis
The DXY saw modest losses on Tuesday, failing to break above 90.70 suggesting weakness in the price at this level. 

DXY dropped through 90.20 taking out the weekly low and bringing a test of 90.00 the key psychological level and 100 sma into the picture. DXY currently trades –0.1% at 89.97, finding support from 50 sma at 89.89. 

A break through this level could see horizontal support at 89.50 tested prior to 89.2 the multi-year low hit last week.
On the upside look for a break over 90.00 to open the door back to 90.20 before a retest of 90.70.

Learn more about trading forex

Related tags: FTSE 100 DXY

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
January 19, 2024 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 15, 2024 12:30 PM
    stocks_01
    FTSE analysis: UK index looks to buck EU market weakness as oil climbs
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 9, 2024 11:30 AM
      Research
      FTSE and Pound analysis: BoE not so dovish after Fed pivot
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 14, 2023 12:30 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100, DAX analysis: UK lags EU and US stock market recovery
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 16, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.