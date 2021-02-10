Twitter hits all time high after solid Q4 results

Twitter surged to a fresh all time high after posting impressive growth yoy.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 10, 2021 11:26 AM
Uptrend
Twitter trades over 8.5% higher, hitting a fresh all time high after beating forecasts on both top and bottom line.

Twitter reported:

  • EPS 27c +87% year on year
  • Revenue of $1.29 billion + 29% year on year
  • Daily active users hit 192 million + 27%
  • By way of comparison Facebook gained 11% in daily active users year on year.

Twitter offered very little in the way of guidance, saying only that they expected revenues to be greater than expenses – in other words they expect a profit but gave nothing away in terms of specifics. 

Still investors clearly didn't need anymore sending the Twitter share price surging.

Learn more about trading shares.


