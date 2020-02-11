TUIs 12 jump lifts FTSE

The number of new coronavirus cases in China has started declining, providing a welcome boost for the FTSE and European stocks China.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 11, 2020 5:38 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The number of new coronavirus cases in China has started declining, providing a welcome boost for the FTSE and European stocks China. Airlines were among the top gainers in London on hopes that normal air transport in and out of China will resume shortly. The London index was further helped by a 12% jump in TUI shares after the travel operator reported an unexpected rise in bookings, which helped it offset the loss caused by the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. But the early reading may still be too optimistic because although TUI managed to make a dent in the expected €400m loss caused by the grounding the reporting quarter still ended with a net loss of €115m.

Pound struggles but maintains support level around $1.29

The recent news flow has not been supportive for the pound and the currency dipped below 1.29 against the dollar before regaining some stability. The US has indicated that Britain will be relegated behind the EU when it comes to priority in trade negotiations while Michael Gove told businesses that Britain will impose post-Brexit trade barriers on the EU. Both of the decisions are setting up a scenario in which Britain’s trade position will be slowly but persistently eroded, an outcome that will create a weaker environment for the pound.

Brent crude finds resistance

Brent crude prices are still much weaker than before the start of the coronavirus outbreak but for the moment seem to have found a solid resistance level at above $53.20. Brent futures are trading up 1.7% this morning, encouraged by news that parts of China are coming back on line and that the spread of the virus has shifted into a lower gear.

Related tags: Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.