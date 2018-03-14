Trade Idea of the Day Bitcoin to Test 5922

With just two winning sessions in the last 10, once again things aren’t looking so good for Bitcoin. After a heavy sell off in February which took Bitcoin to a low of $5922, Bitcoin continues to look vulnerable. Whilst the bulls thought they were back in control, failure to push beyond 12,000 gave the Bitcoin bears an opportunity to push lower.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 14, 2018 9:31 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

What: With just two winning sessions in the last 10, once again things aren’t looking so good for Bitcoin. After a heavy sell off in February which took Bitcoin to a low of $5922, Bitcoin continues to look vulnerable. Whilst the bulls thought they were back in control, failure to push beyond 12,000 gave the Bitcoin bears an opportunity to push lower.

In sharp contrast to 2017, which was a phenomenal year for the Bitcoin, 2018 has not been such a good year for the crypto currency so far. From mid-December through to early February, Bitcoin came under heavy selling pressure, which saw the virtual currency lose around 70% of its value. It hit a nadir of $5922 on 6th February, before rebounding higher to $11784 just 2 weeks later. However, the price failed to push beyond heavy resistance seen at $12,000, instead falling back below the significant psychological level of $10,000 on the news that Binance, a Japanese crypto currency exchange was hacked, flaring fears over security once again.

How: 2018 has seen Bitcoin drop over 30% to date, but the big question is does it have further to fall? The next important range for Bitcoin is from the region of 7175 – 7690, within this range is the 200-sma. The 200 sma has provided a solid support for the price, even at the previous nadir back in September the 200 dma held very well. So, a break through this level would be a significant event and increases the probability of the February low of $5922 being taken out.

On the upside, Bitcoin would need to see a sustained move above 9322, the low reached on 26th February for things to stabilize. Bitcoin is currently trading 4.5% lower at 8640.


Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Dollar Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:02 AM
USD/JPY: Traders May Be Underestimating BoJ’s Next Move
Today 02:37 AM
NZD/USD: Surging Unemployment Keeps RBNZ on Aggressive Rate Cut Path
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Commodity FX lead the way amid mild risk-on bounce
Yesterday 10:32 PM
Forex Seasonality – February 2025: Trade War to “Trump” Seasonality?
Yesterday 08:20 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Crashes on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 08:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.