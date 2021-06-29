Top US Stocks to Watch Banks Facebook and FactSet

US banks are in play after bumping-up their payouts, Facebook joins the $1 trillion club, FactSet and Herman Miller both disappoint with their outlook, United Airlines orders 270 new planes, and Didi’s blockbuster IPO is expected to take place tomorrow.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 29, 2021 9:29 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Top US Stocks and Shares | Morgan Stanley Share Price | Facebook Share Price | FactSet Share Price | Herman Miller Share Price | Uber Share Price

Banks

US banks are in focus today, with the likes of Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs all trading higher in pre-market trading after raising their dividends yesterday.

It comes after they raised their dividends after the Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health and loosened restrictions on payouts to shareholders. This saw Morgan Stanley announce it would double its quarterly payout to 70 cents per share and raise its buyback to as much as $12 billion from $10 billion.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs raised its dividend to $2 from $1.25, JPMorgan upped its payout to $1 from $0.90, and Bank of America raised its dividend to $0.21 from $0.18. In total, 13 banks increased their payouts and buybacks yesterday, which should funnel an extra $2 billion into shareholder hands in the third quarter of 2021.

Consumer confidence, due to be released at 1000 ET, will also be closely watched. It is expected to rise to 119 this month after steadying in May.

Facebook

There was positive news for Facebook today after the company joined the $1 trillion club as shares hit a new all-time high on Monday.

A US judge has dismissed two antitrust lawsuits filed by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of states. The judge dismissed one because it was ‘legally insufficient’ and failed to prove Facebook has a monopoly in the social media market, and the other because the allegations were about incidents that took place too long ago.

Meanwhile, EU antitrust regulators will make a decision on whether to approve Facebook’s acquisition of Kustomer by August 2, filings have revealed. It was reported that Facebook had agreed to buy Kustomer last November for around $1 billion. Kustomer is a customer service unit that tries to bring all customer interaction under one platform. The EU has been closely watching acquisitions being made by Big Tech following allegations that they use them as a way to squash potential rivals.

FactSet

Financial information provider FactSet reported third-quarter results broadly in-line with expectations earlier today.

FactSet reported EPS of $2.72 per share in the third quarter, just below what analysts had expected, while revenue hit targets. FactSet said it expects EPS to come in between $10.75 to $11.15 for the full year, which was raised from its previous target of $10.05 to $10.45 but disappointing considering Wall Street had forecast $11.14.

FactSet raised its quarterly dividend by 6.5% to $0.82, marking the 22nd consecutive quarter of dividend growth.

Herman Miller

Furniture maker Herman Miller yesterday said it beat expectations in the final quarter of its financial year as orders for its retail segment more than doubled and its contract business started to recover.

Sales in the three months to May 29 rose to $621.5 million from $475.7 million the year before. Net earnings of $7.4 million compared favourably to the $173.7 million loss booked the year before. Adjusted EPS jumped to $0.56 from $0.11, which was well ahead of the $0.39 forecast by Wall Street.

Herman Miller said it is expecting to report 4.5% revenue growth in the first quarter of its new financial year and plans to deliver adjusted EPS of between $0.52 to $0.58.

United Airlines and Boeing

United Airlines confirmed reports that surfaced yesterday by confirming it has made an order for 270 new aircraft from Boeing and Airbus to replace older and smaller regional jets and larger aircraft.

The airline has ordered 200 Boeing 737 MAX planes and 70 Airbus A321neos. It also announced plans to refit all of its other narrow-body fleet to introduce a new ‘signature interior’ and other features such as better Wi-Fi and more storage for baggage. Combined with other orders, it means United Airlines will be introducing 500 new aircraft going forward – 40 in 2022, 138 in 2023, and as many as 350 in 2024 and beyond.

The new aircraft will be 11% more fuel efficient than its existing fleet and have 17% to 20% fewer carbon emissions. The main attraction is that these new planes are larger and should boost domestic capacity, which has traditionally lagged its rivals, by around 30%.

Walmart

Walmart has launched a new version of analog insulin that will be significantly cheaper than existing options on the market as it looks to build momentum in its healthcare business.

ReliOn NovoLog will be used to help people control high blood sugar levels in those with diabetes, which around 10% of the US population is thought to have. It is expected to be priced at around $73 a vial and $86 for a package including insulin pens. Branded vials can cost well over $100 and some insulin pens can cost as much as $250.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is reported to have cancelled plans to conduct local trials of its coronavirus vaccine in India after the government said they were no longer necessary for jabs that have already been approved in other countries.

The news was reported by the Economic Times but has not been confirmed by J&J. The reports also suggested J&J was in talks with the government about how its single-shot jab can be delivered quicker.

Uber

Uber is expected to announce plans to allow its office staff to work up to half their hours remotely, according to reports from Reuters.

The announcement is expected to be made today. The new rule will be based on hours and not the number of days in the office, meaning they will be able to work a solid week in the office and then not come in at all the following week.

Didi

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is expected to price its upcoming blockbuster IPO at the top end of its price range, according to reports.

Reuters, citing unnamed sources, said Didi is to sell 288 million American Depositary Receipts at the top end of the $13 to $14 price range, suggesting it could raise up to $4.0 billion and earn an initial valuation of around $67.2 billion.

The final price is expected to be declared after US markets close today and shares should start trading this Wednesday.

How to trade top US stocks

You can trade US stocks with City Index. Follow these easy steps to start trading the opportunities with US stocks.

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
February 1, 2024 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
By:
David Scutt
February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 24, 2024 05:41 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.