The SP 500 Continues Its Advance to New Record Highs

Big earnings this week include: AZO, WORK, ADBE and COST

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 7, 2020 10:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P 500 Continues Its Advance to New Record Highs

On Tuesday, Autozone (AZO) is expected to announce first quarter EPS of $17.02 compared to $14.30 a year ago on revenue of $3.1 billion vs $2.8 billion in the previous year. The Co is a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts, tools and accessories in the U.S., and on November 16th, the Co disclosed that Ron Griffin, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Customer Satisfaction, will retire in early 2021. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is above its signal line and negative. The MACD must break above its zero level to call for further upside. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $1,144.79 and $1,153.22). We are looking at the final target of $1,235.00 with a stop-loss set at $1,121.00.  

On Wednesday, Slack Technologies (WORK) is anticipated to release third quarter LPS of $0.04 vs an LPS of $0.02 last year on revenue of $224.6 million compared to $168.7 million a year earlier. The Co operates a software as a service platform and on December 1st, Salesforce.com (CRM), a developer of business software, reported that it entered into an agreement to acquire the Co in a cash and stock deal worth 27.7 billion dollars. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above 70. It could mean either that the stock is in a lasting uptrend or just overbought and therefore bound to correct (look for bearish divergence in this case). The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $32.28 and $30.13). We are looking at the final target of $56.40 with a stop-loss set at $36.90.  

On Thursday, Adobe (ADBE) is likely to unveil fourth quarter EPS of $2.66 vs $2.29 last year on revenue of $3.4 billion compared to $3.0 billion in the prior year. The Co develops software products and on November 9th, Bloomberg revealed that the Co entered into an agreement to acquire Workfront, a developer of web-based work management and project management software, for 1.5 billion dollars. The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of Adobe's 2021 fiscal year. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $470.74 and $479.76). We are looking at the final target of $547.00 with a stop-loss set at $460.00.  

Additionally on Thursday, Costco Wholesale (COST) is awaited to post first quarter EPS of $2.00 compared to $1.73 a year ago on revenue of $41.8 billion vs $37.0 billion last year. The Co operates a chain of warehouse stores and on November 16th, the Co announced that its Board of Directors declared a special dividend on Costco common stock of $10 per share to be paid on December 11th, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of December 2nd, 2020. Technically speaking, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is below its signal line and positive. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $372.52 and $363.68). We are looking at the final target of $403.00 with a stop-loss set at $360.00.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 1 hour chart, the index finally broke out to the upside of 3,674.00, a bullish signal. The index will most likely continue to grind towards the first Fibonacci target of 3,794.00. If price can breakout above 3,794.00, then price could rally towards its second Fibonacci target of 3,856.00. On the other hand, if price retreats then traders should look for a bounce off of 3,641.00. If 3641.00 fails to support price, then speculators should look to 3,594.00 for a rebound. If price falls below 3,594.00 it would be a bearish signal, as price would be under its 20-day simple moving average on a daily chart. If that occurs, price could slip to 3,545.00 and possibly lower.          



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: SPX 500 Stocks Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest SPX 500 articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_02
      S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.