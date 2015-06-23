The Long View Will NZDUSD Hit a 6 Year Low Down Near 6400

The recent price action in the New Zealand dollar provides a perfect example of how a rapid shift in monetary policy expectations can lead to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2015 9:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The recent price action in the New Zealand dollar provides a perfect example of how a rapid shift in monetary policy expectations can lead to a massive move in the FX market. Over a period of just two months, the RBNZ has shifted from a tightening bias on monetary policy to outright easing, with traders pricing in another one or two interest rate cuts this year in addition to the one we saw two weeks ago. NZDUSD has been absolutely walloped as a result, with the pair falling nearly 1,000 pips, or nearly 13%, over the last two months alone.

Unfortunately for kiwi bulls, it may be awhile longer before NZDUSD can stem its bleeding. Last week’s abysmal New Zealand Q1 GDP reading already has some analysts calling for another 25bps interest rate cut at the RBNZ’s meeting next month, while the US Federal Reserve seems to have its heart set on hiking interest rates at least once (and maybe even twice if the Fed’s “dot chart” is to be believed) later this year.

On a technical basis, NZDUSD is on the verge of a major long-term breakdown below the 50% retracement of the entire post-GFC rally from below .5000 to nearly .9000 at .6870. Bolstering the bearish case, the weekly MACD indicator has rolled over and is now trending lower below both its signal line and the “0” level, though the oversold reading on the weekly RSI could lead to a short-term bounce.

Taking a step back, the most recent drop comes on the back of a massive, multi-year double top pattern at the .8825 level; if this pattern reaches maturity, it would suggest a measured move objective all the way down below .6000! More immediately, a weekly close below the 50% retracement at .6870 would open the door for another leg down toward the May 2010 low near .6500 or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around .6400 as we head into Q3.

nzddaily6-23-2015 1-48-27 PM

Related tags: NZDUSD Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NZDUSD articles

Graphic of trading data chart
NZD/USD: Surging Unemployment Keeps RBNZ on Aggressive Rate Cut Path
By:
David Scutt
February 4, 2025 10:44 PM
    Uptrend
    NZD/USD: Trade Wars, Not Rate Cuts, Are Calling the Shots
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 12:21 AM
      RBNZ Review Hawkish Orr strike fails to boost bird - NZDUSD
      By:
      August 17, 2022 03:43 AM
        Bird flies after RBNZ hawkish hike - NZDUSD
        By:
        May 25, 2022 03:13 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.