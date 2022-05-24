RBNZ preview and what comes next for the NZDUSD?

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise the Official Cash Rate by another 50 basis points to 2.00% at its meeting tomorrow. The real focus will be on the accompanying Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), which will provide updated inflation forecasts and OCR track changes.

May 24, 2022 8:02 AM

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise the Official Cash Rate by another 50 basis points to 2.00% at its meeting tomorrow. The real focus will be on the accompanying Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), which will provide updated inflation forecasts and OCR track changes.

Inflation currently sits at 6.9%yoy, 30bps above the expected peak for inflation from February's MPS. Therefore, the RBNZs inflation forecast for near term inflation will need to be upgraded to 'around 7%'.

 

The RBNZ believes that aggressive rate hikes now will reduce the need for a longer tightening cycle and a higher terminal rate than otherwise would be needed. The OCR track will need to be updated to reflect the two 50bp hikes that have occurred since the last MPS (including tomorrows). The end point will likely be lifted from 3.35% to near 3.5%, still 50bp below what the interest rate market is currently pricing.

 

Although much of the inflation problem is supply-driven, the RBNZ need to tame inflation with the tools at its disposal, and the impact of higher mortgage rates is having the intended effect. The housing market and consumption are cooling, and business and household surveys have weakened.

 

Turning to the currency, after seven straight weeks of falls, the NZDUSD gained 2% last week despite a continuation of hawkish Fed speak, as the market moved to trim U.S dollar longs. Providing the NZDUSD can remain above the recent .6421 low, it should allow the NZDUSD to push higher towards a layer of resistance between .6570 and .6600c.

NZDUSD dialy chart 24th of May

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 24, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: NZDUSD Forex Trading FOREX RBNZ

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NZDUSD articles

Graphic of trading data chart
NZD/USD: Surging Unemployment Keeps RBNZ on Aggressive Rate Cut Path
By:
David Scutt
February 4, 2025 10:44 PM
    Uptrend
    NZD/USD: Trade Wars, Not Rate Cuts, Are Calling the Shots
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 12:21 AM
      RBNZ Review Hawkish Orr strike fails to boost bird - NZDUSD
      By:
      August 17, 2022 03:43 AM
        Bird flies after RBNZ hawkish hike - NZDUSD
        By:
        May 25, 2022 03:13 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.