Stocks point to a mixed start Ahead of US GDP

Whilst knowledge that the Fed has its back boosted market sentiment on Wednesday evening investors are starting to get jittery as they look ahead to US GDP

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 30, 2020 3:30 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Whilst knowledge that the Fed has its back boosted market sentiment on Wednesday evening investors are starting to get jittery as they look ahead to US GDP. Europe is pointing to a mixed start.

Fed has your back
As expected, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged at near 0%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell provided the markets with a healthy dose of reality highlighting that the covid-19 pandemic was far from over and that the US economy was facing mounting challenges.  Uncertainty remains high and the path forward depends on the virus.
The Fed promised to use its full range of tools if needed showing it remains prepared to do whatever it takes. The Fed’s large presence in the market boosted sentiment with Wall Street closing in positive territory.
His comments come as the number of coronavirus cases in the US continues to rise at an alarming rate. Deaths in the three largest states, California, Florida and Texas hit record highs.

US GDP expected to be ugly
The mood in the market has turned jittery as investors look ahead to US GDP data. The US economy is forecast to contract -34.1% in Q2 yoy after a 5% annualised contraction in Q1. This would be the largest decline on record as the lockdown in April and part of May sent consumer spending plunging and saw business investment dry up. The unprecedented nature of the coronavirus crisis leaves plenty of room for surprises. 
Q2 is expected to be as bad as it gets. However, concerns are growing over the recovery as covid numbers show little sign of slowing.

Recovery in US labour market still stalling?
US jobless claims will also provide further insight as to how the recovery in the US labour market is progressing. Last week jobless claims pointed to the recovery in the labour market stalling. Whilst one week by no means constitutes a new trend, two weeks of a stalling recovery could be more unnerving and drag sentiment lower.

FAANGs to report
Later today the remainder of the FAANGs report. They do so after a phenomenal run up from mid March lows. However, since reaching recent all-time highs the rally in the FAANGs has run out of steam. Expectations are high, leaving plenty of room for disappointment.



Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:36 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
Yesterday 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
Yesterday 02:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

stocks_01
FTSE analysis: UK index looks to buck EU market weakness as oil climbs
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 9, 2024 11:30 AM
    Research
    FTSE and Pound analysis: BoE not so dovish after Fed pivot
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 14, 2023 12:30 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100, DAX analysis: UK lags EU and US stock market recovery
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 16, 2023 11:30 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 6, 2023 01:49 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.