Stocks Drop As Risk Aversion Returns UK GDP Disappoints

The fresh US restrictions come after the WHO gave a stark warning that the pandemic could get worse and worse with too many countries headed in the wrong direction. The comments from the WHO Chief came after 230,000 new daily cases were record, in the worst day of the crisis so far.

UK GDP +1.8% vs 5% expected

UK economic growth massively under shot expectations increasing just +1.8% month on month as lockdown measures were gradually eased. This is a very shallow rebound given the -20.4% contraction in April. Analysts had been expecting a 5% jump in GDP in May. The data reveals that the UK economy is recovering at a much slower pace than initially expected pouring cold water over any V-shaped recovery talk.

However, it was only at the end of May that non-essential shops reopened and the leisure and hospitality sectors remained behind closed doors. With these sectors reopening in June, the data should steadily keep improving. Patience will be the name of the game here. Andrew Bailey pointed out yesterday there are signs of economic recovery, but there is still a very long way to go.