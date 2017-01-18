Sterling turnaround after Super Tuesday

After taking the top spot in the G10 currency space on Tuesday, the pound is the worst performer so far today. After the rapturous reception […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 18, 2017 8:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After taking the top spot in the G10 currency space on Tuesday, the pound is the worst performer so far today. After the rapturous reception to Theresa May’s speech, today sterling traders may be taking a finer look at the detail, and concerns may start to arise about Theresa May’s tough line on Europe, saying that she would prefer no deal, rather than a bad deal with the EU after Brexit.  This is a key reminder that the pound’s sensitivity to politics is alive and well, and volatility is here to stay.

But, yesterday’s price action does give us some important information about the pound that could help to determine just how low it will go versus the dollar in the coming months. More than 60% of the pound’s gain versus the dollar on Tuesday occurred during and after Theresa May’s speech, with the other 30% occurring ahead of the speech.

GBP still susceptible to Brexit uncertainty

This analysis is significant, as it suggests that the Prime Minister’s comments about how the UK will leave the EU and the single market, were well-received by GBP traders, particularly May’s confirmation that Parliament will debate the final Brexit deal. This could limit further declines and prevent GBP/USD from breaking below 1.20 in the near term.

It’s worth remembering that sterling appreciation ahead of May’s speech on Tuesday can be partly attributed to Donald Trump’s comments that appeared to talk down the dollar. This caused a wide spread dollar decline on Tuesday, with 8 of the G10 currencies appreciating more than 1% vs. the greenback. This is a rare event in itself, and although the pound’s performance was impressive, it was given a helping hand by a wilting dollar.

Trump and the dollar

With only 48 hours to go before President elect Trump takes office, the Trumpflation trade is under the spotlight. If Trump continues to stress the negative economic impact from a strong buck, then we could see a breakdown in the strong dollar – strong US equities –  rising bond yield trade that we have seen since his election win back in November. Watch out for our inauguration special, which will take a look at the “Trump trade” in more detail.

If the strong dollar gets a dressing down by Trump in the future this could have big ramifications for the FX market. Firstly, it could protect the pound against a more severe decline once Article 50 is triggered in three months’ time. Secondly it could cause a spike in FX volatility that may trigger a wave of risk aversion in other markets.  Looking ahead, Trump could be the biggest risk factor for financial markets this quarter.

Stock markets vulnerable to end of Trumpflation trade

Stock markets are slightly higher in Europe, the FTSE 100 has maintained its inverse correlation with the pound, and is clawing back some of yesterday’s losses as sterling retreats. Interestingly, the worst sectors in the FTSE 100 include financials, materials and industrials, which were sectors that did well during the “Trumpflation” trade.

Ahead today, UK labour market data is worth watching, even though labour data is a lagging indicator, a strong reading, particularly for wages, could limit GBP losses, as it would add to inflation pressure and the threat of an earlier than expected rate hike from the BOE. We also have US CPI data that could give the dollar a boost if it beats expectations.

 

Related tags: Brexit GBP/USD Trump UK economy Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.