Sterling edges euro as growth rebounds

The EU’s migration deal avoids a government collapse in Germany, buoying the euro, whist sterling is recharged by a surprise upward revision in growth.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 29, 2018 4:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

The EU’s migration deal avoids a government collapse in Germany, buoying the euro, whist sterling is recharged by a surprise upward revision in growth.

Uncertainty caps the euro

We think sterling will prevail. For one thing, the deal, left “a lot of work to do to bridge the different views”, according to Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel. Under, the arrangement, aimed at strengthening the bloc’s internal borders, EU leaders agreed to share out refugees. However, a key weakness is the voluntary nature of the deal, which leaves open the possibility that individual-state politics could undermine participation and unravel the agreement. One senior member of the CSU, the party whose row with Merkel’s CDU threatened to bring down the governing coalition, said the deal would be "difficult to implement”. It will be discussed with CSU leader Horst Seehofer in coming days. Uncertainty leaves scope for the CDU’s main coalition partner, CSU, to reject the arrangement after one of their bitterest falling outs ever, in recent weeks. At one point this week, a government collapse looked possible. Whilst that no longer looks imminent, the inconclusive pact should weigh on the euro. In the near term, weakness could be particularly visible against sterling.

UK growth rebounds

The pound has been underpinned on Friday by an unexpected upward revision of first quarter growth that was driven by an acceleration in Britain’s service industries. The ONS said the sector accelerated to 0.3% growth on the month in April and a 1.6% annual pace compared with 1.2% in the quarterly print. The expanding services sector helped bring a Q1 GDP growth revision to 0.2% compared with an initial estimate of 0.1%. It backs the view of most Bank of England policymakers that the early-2018 slowdown was temporary. In turn, credence is given to likelihood of a further 2018 interest rate rise, perhaps as early as August, after the bank’s about turn in May. Even ahead of that possibility, benchmark yield differentials already offer more upward pressure for sterling than for the single currency after the ECB’s lower-for-even-longer forward guidance earlier in the month. Elsewhere, the probability of a breakthrough on the UK’s Withdrawal Bill at the EU Summit on Friday, is low. However, after six tortuous months of slow progress in EU/UK talks, the glacial pace is largely priced into sterling. On the other hand, Germany’s political crisis still has unknowns.

Thoughts on EUR/GBP technical chart

EUR/GBP has had a habit of merely swapping one long-term range for another over the last couple of years and could be at it again. The pair is threatening a reversal of the rise from 87.21 around a week ago to a high of 88.90 on Friday. As shown by the chart below, the advance is being impeded by resistance formed of a falling trendline in place since the high on 12th October 2017. At the same time, a slightly longer descending trendline at the lows of the range limits the falling trend since that date. Together, the pair completes a declining channel. However, there are signs of exhaustion in the move from the lower bound of the channel, beginning on the 17th April. The upper channel wall has reached beyond Fibonacci levels that mark off a ‘natural’ move after which a retracement tends to be likely. (Note in this instance we are using the extension method that begins the extensions of the prior up leg at a new swing low). Additionally, the Slow Stochastic Oscillator was crossing in the overbought zone at the time of writing, a sign that a reversal is due, if not imminent. All in, technical factors are biased against the euro in favour of the pound in this snapshot.

Related tags: Euro Sterling Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold Forecast: Why XAU/USD Selling Could Accelerate if $2275 Gives Way
Today 07:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ falls as treasury yields rise
Today 01:41 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Under Pressure as French Election Looms
Today 11:57 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
Today 08:57 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:38 AM
Another ugly inflation surprise ignites risk of August RBA hike
Today 02:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 3, 2024 12:52 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Plunges Toward Support at Yearly Low
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    April 2, 2024 03:02 PM
      Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 15, 2024 07:29 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Show Up to Ring in the New Year
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 4, 2024 07:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.