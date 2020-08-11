SPDR Gold Trust Potential Reversal Signal

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) plunged 5.4% on Tuesday, potentially indicating profit taking actions after a recent rally in gold.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 12, 2020 12:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD): Potential Reversal Signal

According to Bloomberg's data, total known ETF holdings of gold slipped 0.1% to 108.65 million troy ounce, down for a third straight session, the first time since early June, suggesting that there might be some profit taking actions.


As shown on the daily chart, SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) has potentially formed a reversal signal after a recent rally. It has formed a bearish evening star pattern last week, and following by a 5.4% decline on Tuesday. The level at $189.60 may be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd supports are expected to be located at $172.20 and $165.30 respectively. Alternatively, a break above $189.60 would suggest that the next resistance at $194.45 might be challenged again.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Stocks Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Today 09:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
Yesterday 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
Yesterday 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
Yesterday 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Italian flag blowing in wind
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
By:
Ryan Thaxton
February 7, 2024 05:52 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 26, 2024 12:30 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Panera IPO: Everything you need to know about the Panera Bread Brand IPO
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      January 24, 2024 03:29 PM
        recession_02
        Fanatics IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Fanatics
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 21, 2024 10:54 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.