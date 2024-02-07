S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000

The SP500 reached a fresh record high and stopped just 5 points short of the 5,000 milestone thanks to strong earnings. But futures charts and market positioning suggest the S&P cash market could break higher.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:38 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000

The SP500 reached a fresh record high and stopped just 5 points short of the 5,000 milestone thanks to strong earnings. Whilst the S&P 500 cash market stopped just shy of the 5k milestone, S&P futures managed to close just above it. And asset managers have backed this rally all of the way looking at futures positioning.

 

Last week, net-long exposure to S&P 500 futures rose to its most bullish level since February 2020 last week (yes, the pre-pandemic high…). This may seem ominous given this marked the market top as the global pandemic took hold, but it is also up for debate as to whether net-long exposure has risen to a sentiment extreme.

 

Sure, at +969.5k contracts net long it is well above its long-term average of 669.7k and above +1 standard deviation from its mean. But it has spent several months above +1 SD in the past. Furthermore, gross-long exposure is not at a sentiment extreme – although it is worth noting that gross-short exposure has fallen to its lowest level since September 2008 (pre-GFC era)

 

But until we see bears stepping into the ring or a prominent reversal pattern form, we could assume the trend is set to resume. Especially if headlines of ‘S&P 5k’ spur another round of buying from late newcomers. And perhaps that will be the phase ahead of a decent pullback.

 

20240208sp500

 

S&P 500 futures technical analysis (30-minute chart):

The 30-minute chart shows that S&P 500 futures are trading within a tight consolidation just off its record high. Volumes will be much lower during Asia, and perhaps that will allow the market to drift lower towards 5008 or 5000 support. I would be suspicious of any ruins to new highs during Asia, and would prefer to wait to see if prices reverted back beneath the record high before considering a counter-trend short.

 

But given the strength of the rally into these highs, the core bias is to seek evidence of swing lows around support levels for a long. Take note that the weekly R1 pivot sits around 4030 which makes it a viable target for bulls.

 

20240208sp500M30

 

Market Summary:

  • Performance was mixed across the FX majors on Wednesday with the US dollar and euro in the middle of the pack regarding strength, whilst CHF was the weakest forex major, GBO and CAD were the strongest
  • The US dollar index retraced for a second day as EUR/USD tapped a 3-day high, but as outlined in yesterday’s FX major report I suspect EUR/USD will eventually break beneath 1.07 given the strength of the fall into the December lows compared with the 2-day ‘rally’ from it.
  • A small shooting star candle formed on AUD/USD to warn that its rebound back above 65c is already running low on fuel, however the 30-min chart show potential support around 0.6515 so perhaps it can produce a swing higher in today’s Asian session
  • Crude oil prices rose for a second day in line with Monday’s bullish bias. As noted yesterday. the 30-minute chart remains choppy to suggest the move higher is corrective, but for now buyers are stepping in around swing lows and the target to the $74.50-80 area remains intact. \
  • Gold remains choppy as predicted, with Tuesday’s bullish inside day being followed by a small inverted hammer candle (flat close with a tall upper wick).

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Australian
  • 10:50 – Japan’s
  • 11:30 – Australian building approvals
  • 12:30 – China CPI, PPI
  • 13:00 – New Zealand inflation expectations
  • 00:30 – US jobless claims
  • 01:00 – BOE MPC member Dhingra speaks
  • 01:15 – ECB member Elderson speaks
  • 02:00 – VOE MPC member Mann speaks
  • 02:30 – ECB lane speaks
  • 04:05 – FOMC member Barkin speaks

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 snapped a 2-day losing streak after it fell from its record high ~7700
  • Support was found above the 2023 high at 7567.7, and it remains a key level of support today (along with yesterday’s low of 7581.6
  • SPI futures recovered their overnight losses after US markets opened, but it seems as though thhey didn’t have the appetite to track the S&P 500 higher as it reached a record high
  • Note that SPI futures remained beneath the VWAP overnight, so perhaps prices will pull back today.
  • But as long as they hold above the 7544 low, the bias is for another leg higher

20240208asxglance

 

20240208spi200

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX US 500 SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Today 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Today 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Today 10:33 AM
Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
Today 04:12 AM
US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
Today 03:46 AM
NZD/USD eyes downtrend test as thoughts shift to China’s stock market rescue
Yesterday 10:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

aus_07
AUD/USD firms post RBA, ASX 200 eyes on China for sentiment
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:37 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    USD extends its lead on hot ISM report, RBA up next for AUD, ASX traders
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 5, 2024 10:19 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      USD/JPY bulls eye 152, AUD/USD bears eye 64c: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 4, 2024 10:33 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 1, 2024 10:27 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.