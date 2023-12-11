S&P 500, China A50: A break and a bounce ahead of major event risk

In contrast to price action on the S&P 500 which is within touching distance of record highs, China’s A50 languishes at multi-year lows, hit by a sluggish domestic economy, fears about negative spillover effects from distressed property developers, along with geopolitical and regulatory risks.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:28 PM
china_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Chinese equities have been the market left behind in the global rally this year
  • Reports of state-backed buying helped China’s A50 bounce off a key level on Monday
  • The US S&P 500 broke to fresh YTD highs ahead of key inflation data, suggesting only hot underlying reading may be enough to derail the rally

Equities worldwide are in beast-mode, putting in higher highs after higher highs, in some instances to record territory. But there is one exception to the rule: China. In contrast to price action on the S&P 500 which is within touching distance of record highs, China’s A50 is languishing at multi-year lows, hit by a sluggish domestic economy, fears about negative spillover effects from distressed property developers, along with geopolitical and regulatory risks which have exacerbated foreign capital outflows.

Given how synchronised equity markets have been over the cycle in other parts of the world, it comes as no surprise that Chinese markets are on the nose. Too hard basket, many would say. Some may even argue that given the risks, China is uninvestable. But when evaluating risk versus reward, everything has a price. Eventually.

Perhaps we’re nearing that point?

‘National Team’ reportedly sparks big A50 bounce

While it comes with the full disclaimer the rebound likely reflects buying from one or multiple Chinese state-backed institutions referred to outside of China as the ‘National Team’, the price action on the A50 Index on Monday was arguably the most bullish thing mainland equity investors have seen in 2023. Looking at the daily chart, there’s not much else to choose from.

But having tagged the low struck during the worst of lockdown pessimism last year, the bounce over the second half of the session was truly spectacular, seeing the index manage to close above the intraday highs seen in prior three sessions. While not quite a bullish engulfing candle, taken in isolation, the price action was just as bullish, pointing to the potential for a more meaningful rebound. Yes, it was probably forced, and there is major Chinese economic data out this week in the form of industrial production, property investment and retail sales that could add to elevated levels of pessimism, but it's the type of move that may mark a near-term bottom.

For those considering a countertrend long, entry around these levels, with a stop below 11160, could target a move back towards the 50-day moving average and horizontal resistance just below 11900. If the trade were to be successful, a decision could be made to either hold or cut once the target has been achieved.

a50 dec 12

S&P 500 traders show no fear of CPI or Fed

As mentioned above, relative to the price performance from the largest Chinese listed companies, those in the United States have been flying since the end of October, helping the S&P 500 jump to the highest level of the year. Having managed to crack and close above 4592 on Friday, the index went on with the move to start the trading week, showing little concern about a series of significant risk events that arrive in the coming days.

While the Federal Reserve December FOMC interest rate decision is naturally getting plenty of attention given it has updated economic and interest rate projections along with the statement and press conference, Tuesday’s US consumer price inflation report (CPI) may set the tone for the remainder of the week.

Given the willingness of traders to push the index to fresh year-to-date highs heading into the event, you get the sense only an uncomfortably strong core CPI reading will be enough to dent confidence the Fed will follow through with the more than 100 basis points of rate cuts expected in 2024.

If the disinflationary trend remains intact, markets may choose to look through any attempt from the Fed to push back against current pricing. Core inflation is expected to have increased 0.3% in November, leaving the annual rate steady from a month earlier at 4%. While not the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the latter would still be double its 2% target.

On the topside, minor resistance is located at 4638 and again around 4744. Above that, the next stop would be record highs. As for nearby downside support, 4592, 4549 and 4520 are the levels to watch. Unless the inflation data starts heating up or activity data begin to roll over rapidly – unlikely in the near-term – the path of least resistance remains to the upside.

spoos dec 12

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities US 500 A50 Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 ahead on flat markets, waiting for Fed decision
Today 07:15 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; silver has a speculative overhang.
Today 06:22 PM
WTI analysis: Crude oil seeking a bottom
Today 04:20 PM
Mexican Peso stays strong with little prospect of official rate cuts
Today 03:35 PM
US CPI Preview: USD/CAD Nears 200-Day EMA Ahead of Inflation Data
Today 03:24 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted in a calm start to a busy week
Today 02:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_05
S&P 500, China A50: A break and a bounce ahead of major event risk
By:
David Scutt
Today 11:28 PM
    Screen showing share price of 22,450
    Shein IPO: Everything you need to know about Shein
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    November 30, 2023 05:10 PM
      Screen showing share price of 22,450
      Nasdaq 100, WTI crude oil: Divergence beckons as lead economic indicators roll over
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 8, 2023 12:36 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: Don’t be so quick to call it a dovish RBA hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 7, 2023 04:38 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.