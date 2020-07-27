Second Wave Fears and US China Tensions Offset Encouraging Chinese Factory Data

According to the Chinese Statistics Bureau, profits at Chinese industrial firms jumped 11.5% yoy in June in the largest quarterly jump since March last year. The data adds to signs that the recovery is gaining momentum in China and comes after profits fell -12.5% in the January – June period.





The upbeat data comes as US – Chinese tension remain elevated following tit for tat moves that have seen the Chinese consulate in Houston closed and China takeover the US consulate in Chengdu.

Gold hits record high

Safe haven flows amid intensifying tensions, in addition to a weakening US Dollar have seen the value of gold soar. Gold hit an all time high on Monday to a peak of $1920.9, passing 2011’s high.

Safe haven flows, a weaker US Dollar, central bank stimulus and the prospect of additional US fiscal stimulus are lifting the precious metal, which also serves as a hedge against inflation. $2000 looks entirely achievable. Gold miners are expected to continue rising.