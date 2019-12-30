Pound to 13170

The pound is on the rise for the sixth straight session, extending gains by 0.3% at the start of the week versus both the euro and the dollar

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 30, 2019 10:59 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The pound is on the rise for the sixth straight session, extending gains by 0.3% at the start of the week versus both the euro and the dollar, as thin trading volume enhances action in the fx markets.

Pound traders are shrugging off the no deal Brexit concerns that caused sterling to pare post-election gains. 

The UK is set to leave the UK on 31st January, entering a transition period whereby it will remain in the single market and customs union until the end of 2020. Boris Johnson has pledged to not extend the transition period, meaning that there is a tight timetable for complex UK/EUR trade negotiations. The EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen has expressed doubts that a trade deal can be reached within the time set out. 

In the case that no trade agreement is reached the UK will leave the EU under WTO trade rules, a significant step down from the current arrangement and an arrangement that investors fear will negatively impact the UK economy.

Despite the recent rally in the pound, concerns over Brexit are likely to continue weighing on sterling heading into 2020.

Weakness in the dollar is also helping boost cable. Profit taking after a strong year, in addition to improved risk sentiment amid easing US – China trade tensions is boosting flows out of the safe haven greenback. US Chicago PMI’s up next.

Levels to watch:
GBP/USD is trading with bullish momentum, trading above its 20 and 50 sma on 30-minute chart. Resistance can be seen at $1.3145 and $1.3170. A break below $1.3080 is needed to negate the bullish bias. On the downside support can be seen as $1.3065 and $1.3045.


Related tags: GBP Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.