Oil tears higher as China trumps the US on infrastructure spending

The big news over the weekend was a Chinese government summit that announced the new “Silk Road” project, which aims to forge peace, inclusiveness and free trade across the world. China has pledged $124bn in infrastructure spending to bring this into action, and markets are cheering Chinese largesse, with Brent crude rising $1 on the back of this news at the start of the week.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2017 6:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The big news over the weekend was a Chinese government summit that announced the new “Silk Road” project, which aims to forge peace, inclusiveness and free trade across the world. China has pledged $124bn in infrastructure spending to bring this into action, and markets are cheering Chinese largesse, with Brent crude rising $1 on the back of this news at the start of the week.

China’s spending pledge has underpinned risk sentiment more generally this morning, with European equities opening higher and US futures pointing to a stronger open on Wall Street. But, the main story of the day is the commodity market as the oil price rises, dragging up other commodity prices including Nymex gasoline, which is up 2%, Nymex heating oil up 2.16%, and ICE gasoil up 2.28%. This is also having a knock-on affect on the commodity currencies, with the Cad, AUD, NZD and NOK, the top performers in the FX space this morning.

North Korea, something to worry about for the yen

When oil rises and China opens its cheque book, this helps to lift risk sentiment and act as a soothing balm even though geopolitical risks are rising after frequent cyber attacks all over the world and North Korea tested its most advanced missile over the weekend. Credit Suisse’s fear barometer us on the rise again, but risky assets don’t seem to care. However, the North Korea missile incident is worth noting, the missile flew some 700km, and reached an altitude of 2000km, which should send shudders down the spines of Japan and South Korea. The yen is weaker today, while the South Korean won is rising against the dollar, possibly due to an easing of the domestic political situation.

US rate hikes may not boost the dollar

The other big theme in the market at the start of the week continues to be expectations that the Fed will hike rates next month, even though US CPI data was weaker than expected. The CME Fedwatch tool is now predicting a 78.5% chance of a rate hike next month, while the Fed funds futures market is pricing in a 90% chance of a hike. An interesting disconnect has arisen: US rate hike expectations appear to be barrelling ahead of US economic data and the dollar, which is weaker across the board today, and the dollar index has fallen below its 200-day sma. This suggests that the Fed may normalise interest rates even if the economic data goes through a rough patch. It also suggests that the prospect of rate hikes to bring interest rates back to a normal level may not lead to a surge in the buck. Instead, Fed confidence in the US economy could boost riskier currencies at the expense of the dollar.

The market goes gaga for the euro

Looking ahead, the CFTC data for last week showed another drop in short positions for both the euro and the pound. Long positions in the euro are now at their highest level for 3 years, as the “Macron effect” boosts both Eurozone equities and the single currency. Short positions in the pound are also at their lowest level since July last year, just after the Brexit vote. What does this mean in practice? This data tends to be a bullish signal, so we could see a break of 1.10 for EURUSD, back towards the 1.1150 highs from November last year. It’s worth noting that the market is still short the pound, and we will need to see another reduction in short pound positions this week to envisage a sincere break of 1.30 in GBP/USD anytime soon.  GBP/USD has slowed to a halt as we approach this key level of resistance, suggesting that there is some hesitation to push the pound above this level. We think that this is due to technical factors, and not because of political fears, which we don’t think are impacting UK asset prices as of yet.

Ahead this week, we get key inflation data out of the UK and Europe, decent figures could help the market cross these key levels. 

Related tags: Crude Oil EUR/USD Equities GBP/USD DXY

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.