NZDCAD Could Be Gearing Up For 300 Pip Slide

Near the end of April we flagged that NZD/CAD could be on the verge of a major breakdown. Recent price action remains constructive of that view.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2019 10:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

NZD/CAD Could Be Gearing Up For A 300 Pip-Slide


Near the end of April we flagged that NZD/CAD could be on the verge of a major breakdown. Recent price action remains constructive of that view.  

Unsurprisingly, commodity currencies have felt the heat throughout the trade war. However, other factors have been at play to weigh on AUD, CAD and NZD with varying degrees such as global growth concerns, weak domestic data and, therefore, expectations for central bank easing. However, once again recent developments have seen the pecking order change among the three, where CAD is now the strongest of the three and NZD is the weakest.

  • Aussie selling was given a reprieve on reports that Australia had narrowly avoided Trump’s tariffs on metals, giving AUD a tailwind just before RBA cut rates to a record low.
  • The US-Mexico deal announced over the weekend has provided support for CAD, as traders see a deal with a US neighbour as ‘neighbourhood friendly’. Of course, this can change in a flash but for now, CAD remains the strongest of the three commodity currencies.  
  • In the current environment, NZD/CAD appears to be the better short over AUD/CAD


Following its failed upside break of the 2016 trendline, momentum has remained predominantly bearish and its breakdown has confirmed a multi-month double top pattern. If successful, the pattern projects an approximate target around 0.8500.

  • Prices have retraced towards (and respected) the original breakout level and produced a 2-bar reversal at the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
  • Bearish momentum has now realigned with the dominant trend, following its most bearish session in 11-week yesterday.  
  • From here, we’d expect bears to fade into rallies and target the 0.8692 lows ahead of another break lower.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.